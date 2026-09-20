في الذكرى الـ42 لهجوم عوكر.. ماذا قالت السفارة الاميركية في لبنان؟

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Today, September 20, marks the 42nd anniversary of the 1984 terrorist attack against the U.S. Embassy in Awkar. We remember and honor our American and Lebanese colleagues, their families, and all those affected by this tragic attack. Their memory remains with us.
— U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) September 20, 2026
Today, September 20, marks the 42nd anniversary of the 1984 terrorist attack against the U.S. Embassy in Awkar. We remember and honor our American and Lebanese colleagues, their families, and all those affected by this tragic attack. Their memory remains with us.