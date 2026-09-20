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في الذكرى الـ42 لهجوم عوكر.. ماذا قالت السفارة الاميركية في لبنان؟

Lebanon 24
20-09-2026 | 04:08
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في الذكرى الـ42 لهجوم عوكر.. ماذا قالت السفارة الاميركية في لبنان؟
في الذكرى الـ42 لهجوم عوكر.. ماذا قالت السفارة الاميركية في لبنان؟ photos 0
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استذكرت السفارة الأميركية في لبنان، عبر حسابها على منصة "إكس"، الذكرى الثانية والأربعين للهجوم الذي استهدف مقرها في عوكر عام 1984.
 
وكتبت السفارة عبر "اكس":" في هذه الذكرى، نستذكر ونكرّم زملاءنا الأميركيين واللبنانيين الذين فقدوا حياتهم، ونقف إلى جانب عائلاتهم وجميع من تأثروا بهذا الهجوم المأسوي،  وستبقى ذكراهم حاضرة في وجداننا".
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