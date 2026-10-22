واشنطن تنفي وجود مقترح أميركي–تركي لتعديل النظام اللبناني

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
نفت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية وجود أي مقترح أميركي–تركي يتعلق بلبنان، مؤكدة أن واشنطن لا تدعم تغيير بنية النظام السياسي اللبناني التي أرسى قواعدها اتفاق الطائف.
وقال المتحدث باسم الخارجية الأميركية تومي بيغوت، عبر منصة "إكس"، إنه "لا يوجد مقترح أميركي–تركي بشأن لبنان، ولا أي مقترحات تدعمها الولايات المتحدة لتغيير هيكل النظام السياسي اللبناني القائم على اتفاق الطائف".
وأكد بيغوت التزام واشنطن الكامل بالعمل مع لبنان وإسرائيل ضمن الإطار الثلاثي، بهدف إنهاء دوامة الصراع بين الجانبين.
وأوضح أن المسار يهدف إلى نزع سلاح "حزب الله"، إضافة إلى تحقيق أمن طويل الأمد للبنان وإسرائيل، وإقامة علاقات سلمية بينهما تقوم على احترام السيادة ووحدة الأراضي.
كما رحّب بدعم الشركاء الدوليين لتحقيق هذه الأهداف، من دون الإشارة إلى دور تركي محدد أو الإعلان عن مبادرة جديدة.
There is no U.S.-Turkey proposal concerning lebanon, nor are there any U.S.-backed proposals to change the structure of Lebanese politics established by the Taif Accords.
The United States remains fully committed to working with Lebanon and Israel on the Trilateral Framework to end the cycle of conflict once and for all by implementing its key pillars:
-Disarming Hizballah, a terrorist proxy of Iran
-Achieving long-term security for Israel and Lebanon
-Establishing peaceful neighborly relations between both countries, with mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
We welcome support from international partners in achieving those goals.— Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) October 23, 2026
There is no U.S.-Turkey proposal concerning lebanon, nor are there any U.S.-backed proposals to change the structure of Lebanese politics established by the Taif Accords.
The United States remains fully committed to working with Lebanon and Israel on the Trilateral Framework to end the cycle of conflict once and for all by implementing its key pillars:
-Disarming Hizballah, a terrorist proxy of Iran
-Achieving long-term security for Israel and Lebanon
-Establishing peaceful neighborly relations between both countries, with mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
We welcome support from international partners in achieving those goals.