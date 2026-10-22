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لبنان

واشنطن تنفي وجود مقترح أميركي–تركي لتعديل النظام اللبناني

Lebanon 24
22-10-2026 | 22:31
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واشنطن تنفي وجود مقترح أميركي–تركي لتعديل النظام اللبناني
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نفت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية وجود أي مقترح أميركي–تركي يتعلق بلبنان، مؤكدة أن واشنطن لا تدعم تغيير بنية النظام السياسي اللبناني التي أرسى قواعدها اتفاق الطائف.

وقال المتحدث باسم الخارجية الأميركية تومي بيغوت، عبر منصة "إكس"، إنه "لا يوجد مقترح أميركي–تركي بشأن لبنان، ولا أي مقترحات تدعمها الولايات المتحدة لتغيير هيكل النظام السياسي اللبناني القائم على اتفاق الطائف".

وأكد بيغوت التزام واشنطن الكامل بالعمل مع لبنان وإسرائيل ضمن الإطار الثلاثي، بهدف إنهاء دوامة الصراع بين الجانبين.

وأوضح أن المسار يهدف إلى نزع سلاح "حزب الله"، إضافة إلى تحقيق أمن طويل الأمد للبنان وإسرائيل، وإقامة علاقات سلمية بينهما تقوم على احترام السيادة ووحدة الأراضي.

كما رحّب بدعم الشركاء الدوليين لتحقيق هذه الأهداف، من دون الإشارة إلى دور تركي محدد أو الإعلان عن مبادرة جديدة.

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