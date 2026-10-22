واشنطن تنفي وجود مقترح أميركي–تركي لتعديل النظام اللبناني

There is no U.S.-Turkey proposal concerning , nor are there any U.S.-backed proposals to change the structure of Lebanese politics established by the Taif Accords. The United States remains fully committed to working with Lebanon and Israel on the Trilateral Framework to end the cycle of conflict once and for all by implementing its key pillars: -Disarming Hizballah, a terrorist proxy of Iran -Achieving long-term security for Israel and Lebanon -Establishing peaceful neighborly relations between both countries, with mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome support from international partners in achieving those goals.