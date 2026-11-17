أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Knocking out 20 with the Marines guarding Embassy Beruit in honor of the 241 americans murdered by Iran & Hezbollah in 1983.
Oorah! Semper Fi. 👊🇺🇸 https://t.co/FlWjnOjuiS— Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) November 17, 2026
Knocking out 20 with the Marines guarding Embassy Beruit in honor of the 241 americans murdered by Iran & Hezbollah in 1983.
Oorah! Semper Fi. 👊🇺🇸 https://t.co/FlWjnOjuiS