حدث نادر.. "ولادة عذرية" لسمكة قرش تثير حيرة العلماء

Lebanon 24
30-01-2025 | 00:24
شهد حوض أسماك شريفبورت في لويزيانا حالة نادرة من "التوالد العذري" بعد ولادة سمكة قرش منتفخ صغيرة أُطلق عليها اسم "يوكو"، رغم عدم وجود ذكور في الحوض منذ أكثر من 3 سنوات.

ويرجح العلماء أن تكون هذه الولادة نتيجة التكاثر اللاجنسي، حيث ينمو الجنين من بويضة غير مخصبة، وهي ظاهرة نادرة تم توثيقها في بعض الأنواع مثل الذباب والديك الرومي والثعابين، إلا أن أسبابها لا تزال غير مفهومة بالكامل.
ومن ناحية أخرى، لا يستبعد العلماء احتمال الإخصاب المتأخر، وهي ظاهرة تؤخر فيها بعض الحيوانات عملية الإخصاب حتى تتحسن الظروف البيئية. ومع ذلك، فإن حدوث ذلك في بيئة مغلقة، مثل الحوض المائي يظل أمرا غير واضح.
ورُصدت بيضة "يوكو" لأول مرة قبل نحو 8 أشهر، وربما ظلت غير مكتشفة لمدة شهرين قبل ذلك. وبعد فقسها في 3 كانون الثاني، أظهرت سمكة القرش الصغيرة علامات صحية جيدة. ومن المقرر أن يجري العلماء اختبارات جينية عليها فور وصولها إلى الحجم المناسب، وهو ما سيستغرق بضعة أشهر، بهدف تحديد ما إذا كانت قد نشأت عبر التوالد العذري أم من خلال الإخصاب المتأخر.

ورغم فرادة الحدث، تواجه الأسماك الناتجة عن "التوالد العذري" تحديات كبيرة في النمو والبقاء على قيد الحياة. وأوضح المسؤولون في حوض الأسماك أن "يوكو" قد لا تعيش طويلا، لكنها ستترك بصمة علمية مهمة، من خلال توفير رؤى قيمة حول تكاثر أسماك القرش وجهود الحفاظ عليها. (روسيا اليوم)

