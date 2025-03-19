Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

ستساعد العلماء في حل لغز.. نشر صور مذهلة للشمس والأرض والزهرة

Lebanon 24
19-03-2025 | 09:27
كشفت إدارة الطيران والفضاء الأميركية (ناسا) وشركة الفضاء الأميركية "فايرفلاي إيروسبيس"، الثلاثاء، عن أول صور عالية الدقة لغروب الشمس القمري، التقطها روبوت هبط على سطح القمر في مطلع آذار الجاري، وبدت فيها نقاط مضيئة في الفضاء، هي الشمس والأرض والزهرة.

وقد تساعد هذه الصور العلماء في حل لغز التوهج الذي رصد للمرة الأولى على سطح القمر في ستينات القرن العشرين.

وقال المسؤول في "ناسا" جويل كيرنز في مؤتمر صحفي الثلاثاء: "نأخذ الوقت الكافي لتكليف متخصصين علميين مراجعة الصور كافة".

ورُصدت هذه الظاهرة للمرة الأولى في ستينات القرن العشرين بواسطة مسبارات "ناسا"، ثم بعد ذلك بواسطة رواد فضاء.

ومن التفسيرات التي أُعطيت لها أنها قد تكون ناجمة عن ارتفاع جزيئات الغبار القمري المشحونة كهربائيا بواسطة إشعاع الشمس.

والتقطت الصور التي أعلن عنها هذا الأسبوع بواسطة الروبوت "بلو غوست"، الذي صممته شركة "فايرفلاي إيروسبيس" لحساب "ناسا".
 
