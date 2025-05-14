Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

انفجار شمسي هائل يبهر العلماء (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
14-05-2025 | 08:23
شهدت سماء الليل بين 12 و13 أيار مشهدًا كونيًا استثنائيًا، عندما انفجر خيط ضخم من البلازما الشمسية في عرض سماوي مذهل، وصفه علماء الفلك بأنه يشبه "جناح ملاك" يتفجر في الفضاء.

الانفجار وقع قرابة منتصف الليل بتوقيت غرينتش، وأطلق موجة هائلة من البلازما عبر النصف الشمالي للشمس، في حدث خطف أنظار علماء الفلك وهواة مراقبة الظواهر الكونية حول العالم.

ما ميّز هذا الحدث، بحسب الخبراء، هو الحجم الهائل للخيط المنفجر الذي امتد لمسافة تُقدّر بمليون كيلومتر، أي أكثر من ضعف المسافة بين الأرض والقمر. وقد بدا وكأنه "سيف مظلم" معلّق فوق سطح الشمس، قبل أن ينهار فجأة، محررًا طاقة هائلة قادرة على إنارة مدن بأكملها لسنوات.
 
 
وغرّد فينسنت ليدفينا، أحد أبرز راصدي الشفق القطبي، عبر منصة "إكس" قائلاً: "إنه يشبه جناح ملاك أو طائراً عملاقاً.. يمكنني مشاهدة هذه اللوحة الكونية تتكرر لساعات دون أن أملّ".

علميًا، تُعرف هذه الظاهرة باسم "انبعاث الكتلة الإكليلية" (CME)، وهي سحابة من البلازما والمجالات المغناطيسية تنبعث من الشمس وتقطع مسافات شاسعة عبر الفضاء. الخيوط الشمسية المنفجرة عبارة عن هياكل بلازمية باردة نسبيًا ومعلّقة في الهالة الشمسية، وتبدو داكنة مقارنة بسطح الشمس المتوهج.

لكن لحسن الحظ، وفق عالم الفلك غور أتاناكوف، فإن هذه الكتلة لم تكن موجّهة نحو الأرض. ولو كانت كذلك، لكان العالم على موعد مع عاصفة شمسية من الدرجة G4 أو G5، وهي الأعلى على مقياس العواصف الجيومغناطيسية، ما كان ليؤثر على أنظمة الاتصالات والأقمار الصناعية وشبكات الكهرباء.

ورغم أن الحدث لم يولّد ظواهر ضوئية في سماء الأرض كالشفق القطبي، إلا أنه يسلّط الضوء على القوة الكامنة في نجمنا الأم، في وقت تتجه فيه الدورة الشمسية الحالية نحو ذروتها المتوقعة في عام 2025، مع تزايد في عدد البقع والانفجارات الشمسية. (روسيا اليوم)
