انفجار شمسي هائل يبهر العلماء (فيديو)

What a spectacular CME from the huge filament eruption earlier today! Unfortunately it is directed north and will miss us. A direct hit from a CME like this can be high-end G4 storm material, maybe even G5. https://t.co/StNvwdYyqp pic.twitter.com/nFHPc5F8ap
— Jure Atanackov (@JAtanackov) May 13, 2025
