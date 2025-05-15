Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

في رحلتها نحو قمر "أوروبا".. مركبة تابعة لناسا ترسل صورة "شبحية" للمريخ

Lebanon 24
15-05-2025 | 01:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1360566-638828881076855535.jpg
Doc-P-1360566-638828881076855535.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
التقطت مركبة "أوروبا كليبر" التابعة لناسا، المتجهة إلى قمر المشتري الجليدي "أوروبا" صورة "شبحية" بالأشعة تحت الحمراء لكوكب المريخ.
 
 
وتمكنت المركبة من التقاط هذه الصورة خلال تحليقها القريب من الكوكب الأحمر في 1 آذار 2025. وقد ساعدت هذه الصورة العلماء في معايرة أحد الأجهزة المصممة للتحقق مما إذا كان قمر "أوروبا" قادرا على دعم الحياة كما نعرفها. 
 
 
والتقط الصورة التي تم تركيبها من أكثر من ألف لقطة بالأبيض والأسود ثم تلوينها لاحقا، أثناء تحليق المركبة على ارتفاع 884 كم فقط فوق سطح المريخ. وقد استخدمت جاذبية الكوكب في مناورة تعرف باسم "مساعدة الجاذبية" لإبطاء سرعة المركبة وتعديل مسارها حول الشمس استعدادا للجزء الأهم من رحلتها التي تبلغ 3.2 مليار كم  نحو المشتري. (روسيا اليوم)
 
Advertisement
 
مواضيع ذات صلة
"صخرة غريبة" على المريخ.. شاهدوا صورتها
lebanon 24
15/05/2025 10:20:02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
أميركا تُرسل قاذفتيّ "B-52H" إلى المحيط الهنديّ
lebanon 24
15/05/2025 10:20:02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
ناسا تواجه أزمة شحن بعد تلف مركبة "سيغنوس"
lebanon 24
15/05/2025 10:20:02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
حلّقت بجانبه.. مركبة "لوسي" تلتقط صوراً فريدة لكويكب غريب الشكل
lebanon 24
15/05/2025 10:20:02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في تكنولوجيا وعلوم Lebanon 24
23:00 | 2025-05-14
16:00 | 2025-05-14
14:19 | 2025-05-14
11:00 | 2025-05-14
08:23 | 2025-05-14
04:58 | 2025-05-14
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24