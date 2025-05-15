في رحلتها نحو قمر "أوروبا".. مركبة تابعة لناسا ترسل صورة "شبحية" للمريخ

nasa's Europa Clipper spacecraft captured a thermal image of Mars during a gravity-assist flyby, testing instruments ahead of its mission to explore Jupiter’s ocean moon Europa. https://t.co/ltKxINRUce
New Thermal Images of Mars
On March 1, 2025, the Europa Clipper probe (heading to Jupiter's moon Europa) flew just 884 km from the surface of Mars, using its gravity to correct its course. During the flyby, the spacecraft tested its E-THEMIS thermal imaging camera, taking more… pic.twitter.com/UwJZdJTTF8
