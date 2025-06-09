Advertisement

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

بالفيديو: أقوى انفجار في تاريخ الكون

Lebanon 24
09-06-2025 | 07:50
Doc-P-1372581-638850782864586157.jpg
Doc-P-1372581-638850782864586157.jpg photos 0
أعلن علماء الفلك عن رصد أقوى انفجار للطاقة في الكون على الإطلاق، تفوّق بشكل غير مسبوق على جميع الظواهر الكونية المسجلة حتى اليوم. وقد أُطلق على هذه الظاهرة اسم "الانفجارات النووية المتطرفة" (ENT)، وتحدث عندما تقترب نجوم عملاقة من ثقوب سوداء فائقة الكتلة، فتتمزق بفعل قوى الجاذبية الهائلة، مطلقة طاقة مهولة تتفوق على أقوى الانفجارات المعروفة.

وأشار الدكتور جايسون هينكل، رئيس فريق البحث، إلى أن هذه الانفجارات تختلف جذرياً عن ظواهر تمزق النجوم التقليدية، إذ يبلغ سطوعها عشرة أضعاف ما يُسجَّل عادة، وتستمر لسنوات دون أن تخفت. ولفهم حجم هذه الظاهرة، أوضح العلماء أن الانفجار النووي المتطرف يمكن أن يطلق طاقة تفوق ما تطلقه الشمس خلال 10 مليارات سنة، بمئة مرة أكثر من أقوى مستعر أعظم معروف.
 
 
تم اكتشاف هذه الظاهرة عن طريق الصدفة خلال تحليل بيانات التلسكوب الفضائي "غايا" التابع لوكالة الفضاء الأوروبية، الذي رصد ومضات غريبة وطويلة الأمد صادرة من مراكز مجرات بعيدة. وبعد سنوات من المتابعة والتدقيق، تمكن العلماء من تأكيد وجود هذه الظاهرة الفريدة.

ويقول الدكتور بنجامين شابي، أحد أعضاء الفريق، إن هذه الانفجارات تمثل فرصة نادرة لدراسة الثقوب السوداء في المجرات البعيدة، بفضل سطوعها الهائل الذي يسمح برصدها عبر مسافات كونية شاسعة، تعود إلى زمن كان فيه عمر الكون نصف عمره الحالي.

ورغم أن هذه الظواهر نادرة للغاية – أقل حدوثًا بعشرة ملايين مرة من المستعرات الأعظمية – فإن العلماء يعلّقون آمالًا كبيرة على الجيل الجديد من التلسكوبات مثل مرصد "فيرا روبن" وتلسكوب "رومان" الفضائي للكشف عن المزيد منها.

وقد نُشرت نتائج هذا الاكتشاف في مجلة Science Advances، ما يمهّد الطريق لفهم أعمق للكون وظواهره العنيفة. (روسيا اليوم)
