بالفيديو: أقوى انفجار في تاريخ الكون

New class of transient events found thanks to Gaia and ZTF: Extreme Nuclear Transients or ENTs! These events are the most energetic explosions in the universe known. They are powered by massive stars being torn apart by supermassive black holes. More details:… pic.twitter.com/RDt9mAGPk9
— ESA Gaia (@ESAGaia) June 4, 2025
