حادثة مُؤلمة جدّاً... وفاة لاعب عمره 17 سنة على أرض الملعب (فيديو)

June 30: 17-year-old 🇨🇳 badminton player Zhang Zhijie (张志杰) died after collapsing on the court during a mixed team match — while playing his boys singles match against 🇯🇵 Kazuma Kawano — at the Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/X8jYN2Jmd3
— Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) July 1, 2024
June 30: 17-year-old 🇨🇳 badminton player Zhang Zhijie (张志杰) died after collapsing on the court during a mixed team match — while playing his boys singles match against 🇯🇵 Kazuma Kawano — at the Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/X8jYN2Jmd3