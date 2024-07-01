Advertisement

رياضة

حادثة مُؤلمة جدّاً... وفاة لاعب عمره 17 سنة على أرض الملعب (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
01-07-2024 | 06:41
A-
A+
Doc-P-1217983-638554385952832010.jpg
Doc-P-1217983-638554385952832010.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
تُوفِيَ لاعب صيني يدعى تشانغ تشي جيه يبلغ من العمر 17 سنة، بعد سقوطه على أرض الملعب خلال بطولة في كرة الريشة في مقاطعة يوغياكارتا في إندونيسيا.

وقد أظهر مقطع فيديو نشر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لحظة سقوط اللاعب فجأة على الأرض، قبل الإعلان عن وفاته بعد نقله إلى المستشفى.

وقال المتحدث باسم الاتحاد الإندونيسي لكرة الريشة بروتو هابي للصحفيين: "أظهرت نتائج فحص وعلاج الضحية أنه تعرض لسكتة قلبية مفاجئة". (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
Advertisement

رياضة

منوعات

فيديو

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:00 | 2024-06-30 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
03:14 | 2024-07-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
13:00 | 2024-06-30 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:35 | 2024-07-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:37 | 2024-07-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
10:11 | 2024-07-01
08:55 | 2024-07-01
06:13 | 2024-07-01
04:52 | 2024-07-01
04:19 | 2024-07-01
04:00 | 2024-07-01
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24