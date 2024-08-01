Advertisement

رياضة

فاز ويده في جيبه.. هكذا أشعل يوسف أولمبياد باريس (صور)

Lebanon 24
01-08-2024 | 14:36
تصدرت صورة لاعب الرماية التركي، يوسف ديكيتش، مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لتصبح إحدى أشهر الصور في أولمبياد باريس 2024.

وبينما كان العديد من منافسيه يرتدون واقيات أذن كبيرة ونظارات وملابس مجهزة، ظهر لاعب الرماية التركي بشكل مختلف تمامًا من حيث الهدوء مع النظارات العادية وسدادات الأذن التي بالكاد تكون مرئية، إذ كان مرتديا قميصًا يبدو عاديًا، ومصوّبا ويده في جيبه.

وشق التركي يوسف ديكيتش طريقه إلى الميدالية الفضية في مسابقة فرق مسدس الهواء المختلطة، الثلاثاء، وإلى الشهرة الفورية على الإنترنت بسبب عدم مبالاته الظاهرية.
 
هذه المشاهد، دفعت العشرات من مستخدمي وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، بحسب شبكة "أن بي آر"، إلى أن يتساءلوا مازحين عما إذا كانت تركيا قد أرسلت قاتلًا مأجورًا إلى الألعاب الأولمبية. وأشاد البعض بأدائه وثقته ووصفوه بأنه "مميز"، بينما وصفه آخرون بأنه "مجنون". (الحرة)


