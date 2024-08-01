فاز ويده في جيبه.. هكذا أشعل يوسف أولمبياد باريس (صور)

“We need you out of retirement for one last job.”
“Who?”
“Not who, but where. The Olympics, in France. You’ve always been our best shooter.” pic.twitter.com/4yZhElPSRA
— @goth (@goth600) August 1, 2024
The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn’t know we needed.
🇰🇷 Kim Yeji 🤝 Yusuf Dikeç 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/gfkyGjFg4I
— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024
