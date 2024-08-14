Advertisement

رياضة

مورينيو وفريقه خارج دوري أبطال أوروبا! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
14-08-2024 | 02:51
فشل جوزيه مورينيو، مدرب فريق فنربخشة التركي، في قيادة فريقه نحو التأهل للدور المقبل من مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.

وتعادل فنربخشة على أرضه وأمام جماهيره مع ليل الفرنسي، بهدف لكل فريق في المباراة التي جمعتهما في الدور التمهيدي المؤهل لدور المجموعات بـ دوري أبطال أوروبا، الثلاثاء، لكن الضيوف استفادوا من فوزهم في مباراة الذهاب بنتيجة 2-1، لضمان بطاقة العبور إلى الدور المقبل.

وكادت المباراة تنتقل إلى ركلات ترجيح لولا احتساب ركلة جزاء لصالح ليل في الدقيقة 116 نفذها المهاجم الدولي الكندي جوناثان ديفيد بهدوء أعصاب، لينقل فريقه إلى مرحلة الدوري في النظام الجديد لدوري أبطال أوروبا، ليودع فريق مورينيو دوري الأبطال من مرحلة التصفيات بسيناريو قاتل.
 
 
ورفض مورينيو التهرب من الجمهور عن طريق ترك الملعب فور إطلاق الحكم لصافرة نهاية المباراة التي امتدت لـ 120 دقيقة بسبب تسجيل فنربخشة لهدف التقدم في الدقيقة 90+1.

وصفق مورينيو لجمهور فنربخشة لتحيتهم على مؤازرة الفريق طوال الـ 120 دقيقة، وهو المشهد الذي ركزت عليه وسائل الإعلام التركية. 
