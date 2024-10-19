Advertisement

رياضة

حادث مروّع بين دراجتين.. سرعة التصادم كانت عالية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
19-10-2024 | 16:54
A-
A+
Doc-P-1265258-638649791717944000.png
Doc-P-1265258-638649791717944000.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
شهد سباق جائزة أستراليا الكبرى حادثًا خطيرًا بين نجوم موتو جي بي ماركو بيزيتشي ومافريك فينياليس.
 
ونتيجة الاصطدام الذي وقع بسرعة عالية، قذف كلا السائقين من دراجتيهما. فبينما كانت حالة فينياليس الصحية جيدة، تم نقل بيزيتشي إلى المستشفى بواسطة طائرة إسعاف جوية نظرًا لخطورة حالته.
Advertisement

رياضة

منوعات

فيديو

Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:00 | 2024-10-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:00 | 2024-10-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:38 | 2024-10-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:57 | 2024-10-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:32 | 2024-10-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
16:00 | 2024-10-19
14:00 | 2024-10-19
12:00 | 2024-10-19
09:31 | 2024-10-19
06:57 | 2024-10-19
04:30 | 2024-10-19
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24