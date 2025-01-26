Advertisement

رياضة

بالفيديو: مدرب ميلان يشتبك مع قائد فريقه كالابريا عقب لقاء بارما

Lebanon 24
26-01-2025 | 12:57
شهدت مباراة ميلان وبارما في الجولة 22 من الدوري الإيطالي، مشادة كلامية حادة بين المدرب البرتغالي لـ"الروسونيري" سيرجيو كونسيساو وقائد الفريق دافيدي كالابريا عقب صافرة النهاية.

وبدأت المشادة بعد انتهاء المباراة مباشرة، حيث شوهد كونسيساو يركض نحو كالابريا ويصرخ في وجهه، مما استدعى تدخل اللاعبين لفصل الطرفين.


وسحب أحد اللاعبين كالابريا بعيدا عن المدرب، بينما تدخل يوسف فوفانا لإبعاد كونسيساو بعيدا عن الكاميرات.
 
 
ولم يتم الكشف عن السبب المباشر للمشادة، لكنها جاءت بعد استبدال كونسيساو لكالابريا في الدقيقة 77 وإشراك لوكا يوفيتش بدلا منه.

وأوضح كونسيساو في تصريحات لاحقة أن المشادة كانت نتيجة "الأدرينالين والحماس الذي يصاحب الرياضة"، مؤكدا أن الأمر تم تسويته لاحقا.

وأضاف: "أحيانا تتصرف كما لو كنت تتعامل مع أطفالك، إذا تصرفوا بشكل خاطئ، يجب أن تقول شيئا. أنا شخص صريح ومباشر، واللاعبون يعرفون ذلك".

وانتهت المباراة بفوز ميلان بنتيجة 3-2 بعد ريمونتادا مثيرة في الوقت المحتسب بدل الضائع.

وبهذا الفوز، وصل ميلان للنقطة 34 وقفز للمركز السادس في جدول الدوري الإيطالي، فيما تجمد رصيد بارما عند 20 نقطة بالمركز الـ17. (روسيا اليوم)
