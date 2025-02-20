Advertisement

مشجع عرض رشوة على الحكم.. وبعد لحظات حصل فريقه على ركلة جزاء! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
20-02-2025 | 04:00
شهدت مباراة بنفيكا وموناكو في إياب ملحق دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال أوروبا، أمس الثلاثاء، لقطة طريفة أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث حاول أحد مشجعي بنفيكا التأثير على قرار الحكم بطريقة غير مألوفة.

ففي الدقيقة 76، تعرض مهاجم بنفيكا فريدريك أورسنيس لعرقلة داخل منطقة الجزاء من قبل مدافع موناكو، ثيلو كيرير، لكن الحكم السويدي جلين نيبيرغ لم يحتسب المخالفة وأمر باستمرار اللعب. وبعد تدخل حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR)، تمت مراجعة اللقطة، وخلال ذلك، رصدت الكاميرات مشجعًا لبنفيكا وهو يرفع ورقة نقدية من فئة 50 يورو في اتجاه الحكم، في إشارة ساخرة لحثه على منح فريقه ركلة جزاء.
وبعد لحظات، أكد الحكم وجود العرقلة واحتسب ركلة جزاء لصالح بنفيكا، ليسجل المهاجم اليوناني فانغيليس بافليديس هدف التعادل في الدقيقة نفسها.

وانتشرت لقطة المشجع بسرعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث تباينت ردود الفعل بين السخرية والاستغراب من توقيت عرض المال واحتساب ركلة الجزاء بعدها مباشرة.

وانتهت المباراة بالتعادل 3-3، ليضمن بنفيكا تأهله إلى الدور ثمن النهائي مستفيدًا من فوزه في لقاء الذهاب بهدف دون رد، حيث سيواجه الفائز من مواجهة برشلونة وليفربول في الدور المقبل. (روسيا اليوم)

