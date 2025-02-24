Advertisement

رياضة

لقطة غريبة لـ ميسي سيُعاقب عليها.. تشاجر مع الحكم والتقطه من رقبته! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-02-2025 | 08:21
انفعل الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، في مباراة إنتر ميامي بافتتاح موسم 2025 للدوري الأميركي، عقب التعادل الدرامي بنتيجة 2-2.

وقالت صحيفة "ذا صن" إن النجم الأرجنتيني رغم تألقه بصناعته لهدفي فرقه الأميركي أمام نيويورك سيتي، ولكنه خرج عن شعوره عقب نهاية المباراة التي انتهت بالتعادل.
وأوضحت: "في الوقت الذي حصل فيه ميسي على بطاقة صفراء عقب نهاية المباراة بسبب اعتراضه على الحكم، تم تداول مقطع فيديو جديد صادم للنجم الأرجنتيني".

وأشارت إلى أن اللاعب الفائز بلقب كأس العالم 2022 مع منتخب الأرجنتين، ظهر وهو يتحدث بشكل غاضب مع حكم اللقاء، بينما الصدمة الأكبر كانت توجهه نحو المدرب المساعد لفريق نيويورك سيتي، المغربي مهدي بلوشي حيث ظهر في البداية أن الحديث بينهما ودي، قبل أن يعود ميسي ويلتقط المدرب من رقبته بصورة أثارت حفيظة الأخير.
 
وبحسب صحيفة "يو إس إيه توداي" الأميركية، فإن ميسي قد يواجه خطر العقوبة من قبل لجنة الانضباط في الدوري المحلي والتي تراجع كل مباراة بشكل روتيني.

وحتى في حال عدم إدراج الواقعة في تقرير المباراة لأنها حدثت بعدها، فإنها قد تخضع لقرار من مكتب رابطة الدوري الأميركي.

وعلى أقل تقدير، سيحصل ميسي على غرامة وسيجبر على الاعتذار لبالوشي، وقد يواجه عقوبة الإيقاف لعدد من المباريات.

يذكر أنه في أول مباراتين لإنتر ميامي في 2025، نجح ميسي في تسجيل هدف وصناعة اثنين آخرين.

وسجل ميسي 35 هدفا، وقدم 20 تمريرة حاسمة في 41 مباراة عبر مختلف المسابقات منذ انضمامه لإنتر ميامي في صيف 2023، وأصبح بالفعل الهداف التاريخي للنادي. (روسيا اليوم)
تابع
