جريمة مروّعة ضحيتها لاعبة تنس... والدها قتلها!

A national-level tennis player, Radhika Yadav, was shot dead by her own father not by strangers, but by patriarchy, ego, and male pride, she was building a future, he couldn’t handle her success or independence, this isn't a tragedy, It's a cold-blooded, misogynistic murder pic.twitter.com/StVagkIEik
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 11, 2025
A national-level tennis player, Radhika Yadav, was shot dead by her own father not by strangers, but by patriarchy, ego, and male pride, she was building a future, he couldn’t handle her success or independence, this isn't a tragedy, It's a cold-blooded, misogynistic murder pic.twitter.com/StVagkIEik