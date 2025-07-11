Advertisement

رياضة

جريمة مروّعة ضحيتها لاعبة تنس... والدها قتلها!

Lebanon 24
11-07-2025 | 08:52
أقدم رجل يدعى ديباك ياداف في الهند على قتل ابنته، لاعبة التنس رادهيكا ياداف، بإطلاق النار عليها، وفقا لما أوردته صحيفة The Times of India.
 
وبحسب التفاصيل، أطلق الأب خمس رصاصات على الأقل من مسدسه، أصابت ثلاث منها ظهر ابنته البالغة 25 عاما أثناء تحضيرها وجبة الإفطار أمس الخميس.
 
وهرعت والدة الفتاة وعمها على صوت الطلقات النارية ليجدوها مضرجة بدمائها، حيث تم نقلها إلى المستشفى على الفور، إلا أن الأطباء فشلوا في إنقاذ حياتها.

وألقت الشرطة القبض على الجاني، الذي اعترف بجريمته. 

وكشف خلال التحقيقات أن دافع الجريمة كان الضغوط النفسية الناتجة عن تعليقات ساخرة من سكان قريته الأصلية "وزير أباد"تجاه والد الضحية، حيث كان يتهم بأنه يعيش على حساب نجاح ابنته ومكاسبها المادية، بل وصل الأمر بالبعض إلى التشكيك في أخلاقها.

وأوضح ديباك أنه طلب من ابنته مرارا إغلاق أكاديميتها الخاصة بالتنس، لكنها رفضت، ما أدى إلى تصاعد التوترات بينهما.

كما أفادت الشرطة بأن نشاط رادهيكا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ومشاركتها في مقاطع موسيقية، كان أيضا مصدر خلاف داخل الأسرة.
 
يذكر أن رادهيكا ياداف مثلت الهند في بطولات التنس للشباب، وتصدرت التصنيف العالمي للاتحاد الدولي للتنس في عام 1999. لكنها تعرضت لاحقا لإصابة دفعتها إلى الاتجاه نحو التدريب الرياضي. (روسيا اليوم)
 
