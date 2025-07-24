خبر حزين جدّاً لعشاق المصارعة... وداعاً هولك هوغان

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.
One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.
WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.
— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025
