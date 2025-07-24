Advertisement

رياضة

خبر حزين جدّاً لعشاق المصارعة... وداعاً هولك هوغان

Lebanon 24
24-07-2025 | 12:26
أعلنت شركة المصارعة العالميّة "WWE"، عن وفاة المصارع الشهير هولك هوغان، اليوم الخميس، عن 71 عاماً.
 
 
ونعت "WWE" هوغان عبر حسابها الرسميّ على "إكس"، وقالت: "نتقدم بتعازينا لعائلة هوغان وأصدقائه ومعجبيه".
 
 
 
 
