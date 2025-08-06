أثناء محاولته تسجيل رقم قياسي... مصرع سائق سباقات أميركي (فيديو)

A fatal accident occurred over the weekend at the SCTA event at the Bonneville Salt Flats and ARP’s Chris Raschke lost his life. We’re extending our deepest condolences to his family, our friends at the Speed Demon team, and everyone at ARP. Images courtesy of Hot Rod Magazine. pic.twitter.com/SagihmXe1f
— Mothers Polish (@MothersPolish) August 4, 2025
DEATH at 280mph
Chris Raschke lost control of his vehicle while attempting to set a land speed record at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats
He was given treatment at the scene but died of his injuries pic.twitter.com/5IRH08Bdb1
— RT (@RT_com) August 5, 2025
