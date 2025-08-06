Advertisement

رياضة

أثناء محاولته تسجيل رقم قياسي... مصرع سائق سباقات أميركي (فيديو)

06-08-2025 | 03:05
توفي سائق السباقات الأميركي كريس راشكي، البالغ من العمر 60 عامًا، إثر تحطم سيارته أثناء محاولته تسجيل الرقم القياسي للسرعة على الأرض في مسطحات بونفيل الملحية بولاية يوتا الأميركية.

وأفادت وكالة "أسوشيتد برس" أن الواقعة المأساوية حدثت الأحد الماضي، عندما بلغ راشكي سرعة 457 كيلومترا في الساعة، قبل أن يفقد السيطرة على سيارته بعد قطع مسافة 2.5 ميل (حوالي 4 كيلومترات) فقط.

حتى الآن، لم تحدد الجهات المختصة السبب الدقيق للحادث.

وتدرس عدة احتمالات، من بينها خلل ميكانيكي في السيارة، أو خطأ في القيادة، أو تأثير الظروف الجوية.

وكان وراشكي من الوجوه البارزة في مجتمع سباقات السرعة، حيث امتدت مسيرته لأكثر من 40 عاما.

