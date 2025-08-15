Advertisement

رياضة

بالفيديو.. إعلامي سعودي يهدي ناقة فاخرة لكريستيانو رونالدو وجورجينا

Lebanon 24
15-08-2025 | 16:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1405163-638908915500917829.png
Doc-P-1405163-638908915500917829.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أهدى الإعلامي السعودي البارز، إبراهيم الفريان، هديةً فاخرةً للنجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، قائد نادي النصر السعودي، تزامنًا مع إعلان اقتراب زواجه من عارضة الأزياء جورجينا رودريغيز.

ونشر الفريان مقطع فيديو على حسابه الرسمي على منصة "إكس"، كشف خلاله عن هديته المميزة لرونالدو، وهي ناقة ثمينة ذات مظهر جميل، مصحوبة برسالة قال فيها: "صديقي العزيز كريستيانو، هذه هديتي المتواضعة بمناسبة زواجك المبارك. لقد أسعدنا الخبر كافةً أيها الأسطورة. ستجد هديتك بانتظارك في الرياض عند عودتك. ألف مبروك لك ولجورجينا!".
 
Advertisement


وتأتي هذه الهدية بعد أن أعلنت جورجينا رودريغيز موافقتها على الزواج من رونالدو، حيث ظهرت وهي تتباهى بخاتم خطوبة مذهل عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

ويُذكر أن هذه ليست المرة الأولى التي يُقدم فيها الفريان هدية لرونالدو، إذ سبق أن أهداه كتابًا خاصًا موقّعًا خلال الموسم الماضي، في لفتة تعكس عمق العلاقة والمودة بين الطرفين.
مواضيع ذات صلة
طائرة خاصة وخاتم ماسي.. رومانسية فاخرة بين رونالدو وجورجينا
lebanon 24
16/08/2025 02:18:43 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
شورت الساتان يتصدر صيف 2025: أناقة فاخرة بإطلالات كاجوال وراقية
lebanon 24
16/08/2025 02:18:43 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
خادمة تعترف بسرقة مشغولات ذهبية من فيلا فاخرة
lebanon 24
16/08/2025 02:18:43 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
على متن يخت فاخر.. جورجينا رودريغيز تستمتع بوقتها مع رونالدو ولقطات حميمة تجمعهما
lebanon 24
16/08/2025 02:18:43 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

رياضة

متفرقات

قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
14:00 | 2025-08-15
09:28 | 2025-08-15
07:35 | 2025-08-15
04:26 | 2025-08-15
01:00 | 2025-08-15
23:00 | 2025-08-14
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24