Advertisement

رياضة

هو بطل سابق في الوزن الثقيل… وفاة ملاكم شهير (صورة)

Lebanon 24
01-09-2025 | 15:02
A-
A+
Doc-P-1411741-638923637452654289.png
Doc-P-1411741-638923637452654289.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
توفي الملاكم البريطاني الشهير جو بوغنر، بطل الوزن الثقيل الذي نافس على اللقب أمام محمد علي وجو فريزر، اليوم الاثنين عن عمر يناهز 75 عامًا.


وفي بيان، أعلن مجلس الملاكمة البريطاني"ببالغ الحزن والأسى، توفي بطل بريطانيا وأوروبا والكومنولث السابق في الوزن الثقيل، جو بوغنر، والمنافس على لقب بطولة العالم، في دار رعايته في أستراليا".

وقدم مجلس الملاكمة البريطاني بأحر التعازي لعائلة جو بوغنر.

Advertisement

واعتزل بوغنر الملاكمة لأول مرة بعد خسارته بالضربة القاضية أمام برونو عام 1987، لكنه عاد بعد ثماني سنوات بسبب ضائقة مالية، وتمكن حينها من الفوز باللقب الأسترالي، إضافة إلى حزام اتحاد الملاكمة العالمي وهو في سن 48 عامًا.

وأنهى بوغنر مسيرته الرياضية نهائيًا في عام 1999، بعد 32 عامًا قضاها في حلبات الملاكمة.

وبعد الاعتزال، اتجه إلى عالم السينما، وشارك في برنامج تلفزيوني شهير عام 2009.

وقضى السنوات الأخيرة من حياته في أستراليا، حيث أقام في دار رعاية بسبب إصابته بالخرف.
مواضيع ذات صلة
وفاة ملاكم شهير بعد ساعات من خسارته نزالًا احترافيًا (صورة)
lebanon 24
02/09/2025 02:00:12 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
وفاة جاسم دلاوري بطل آسيا السابق
lebanon 24
02/09/2025 02:00:12 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بعد صراع دام 5 سنوات مع مرض الخرف.. وفاة بطل العالم السابق في الملاكمة
lebanon 24
02/09/2025 02:00:12 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
وفاة مدرب نادي شهير إثر أزمة قلبية مفاجئة (صورة)
lebanon 24
02/09/2025 02:00:12 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

برنامج تلفزيوني

الأسترالي

البريطاني

أستراليا

بريطانيا

أوروبا

الرياض

في دار

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:43 | 2025-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
11:15 | 2025-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:40 | 2025-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
05:49 | 2025-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:30 | 2025-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:30 | 2025-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
09:00 | 2025-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
12:38 | 2025-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
05:15 | 2025-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:23 | 2025-09-01 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
15:43 | 2025-09-01
11:15 | 2025-09-01
10:40 | 2025-09-01
05:49 | 2025-09-01
04:30 | 2025-09-01
03:30 | 2025-09-01
فيديو
lebanon 24
04:30 | 2025-08-31 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24