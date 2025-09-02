Advertisement

"ذا روك" يخسر 27 كيلوغراماً: تحول لافت في مهرجان البندقية

Lebanon 24
02-09-2025 | 14:00
أطلّ المصارع والممثل الأميركي الشهير دوين دوغلاس جونسون المعروف بـ"ذا روك" بإطلالة مفاجئة خلال مشاركته في النسخة الـ82 من مهرجان البندقية السينمائي، حيث بدا أكثر نحافة مما اعتاد جمهوره. هذا التحول الجسدي اللافت جاء في إطار تحضيره لدور بطولة فيلم "آلة السحق" (The Smashing Machine) الذي يروي سيرة بطل الفنون القتالية مارك كير، مسلّطاً الضوء على معاناته مع الإدمان والمشاكل العائلية إلى جانب مسيرته الرياضية.

ووفق صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية، فقد فقد ذا روك نحو 60 رطلاً (أي حوالي 27 كيلوغراماً) من وزنه استعداداً لتجسيد الشخصية، ما أثار تساؤلات حول إمكانية استخدامه لحقن خاصة بخسارة الوزن. لكن خبير التغذية كينال ماكوانا أوضح أن السر يكمن في نظام غذائي صارم منخفض السعرات مع ممارسة تمارين مكثفة، مؤكداً أن تحقيق مثل هذه النتيجة يتطلب "انضباطاً شديداً وصبراً طويلاً".
 
ذا روك (53 عاماً) عبّر عن حماسه للتجربة قائلاً: "كنت محظوظاً في مسيرتي، لكن كان هناك صوت داخلي يقول لي: ماذا لو استطعت أن أفعل أكثر؟ أريد أن أفعل أكثر".

النظام الذي اتبعه ركّز على البروتينات الخالية من الدهون مثل الدجاج والأسماك والبيض، إضافة إلى الخضار والكربوهيدرات المعقدة كالأرز والبطاطا الحلوة، بعيداً عن الأطعمة الجاهزة والمعالجة. أما من الناحية البدنية، فقد اعتمد على تمارين الكارديو إلى جانب تمارين القوة للحفاظ على الكتلة العضلية أثناء فقدان الوزن.

كما كشف ذا روك أنه لجأ أيضاً إلى برنامج صحي شامل لمعالجة مشاكل سابقة في الأمعاء سببها الإفراط في استخدام المضادات الحيوية، مؤكداً أن هذا ساعده على التحضير لدوره الجديد بطرق آمنة ومستدامة.
 
(الجزيرة)
