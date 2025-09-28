بالفيديو.. ضَرب زوجة لاعب بكأس مشروب

This is the incident yesterday where a member of the crowd threw a beer over Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica at the Ryder Cup.



This is unacceptable and I really hope we don’t see scenes like this again today. Let’s just celebrate a great spectacle of golf 🤝



