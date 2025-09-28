Advertisement

رياضة

بالفيديو.. ضَرب زوجة لاعب بكأس مشروب

Lebanon 24
28-09-2025 | 16:23
شهدت منافسات كأس رايدر للغولف في نيويورك توتراً غير مسبوق بعدما أصيبت زوجة النجم الأيرلندي الشمالي روري ماكلروي، إيريكا ستول، بمشروب ألقاه أحد المشجعين خلال الأجواء الصاخبة في ملعب بيثبيج بلاك. وأظهرت لقطات متداولة ماكلروي وهو يمسح قبعة زوجته ويطمئن عليها وسط حراسة أمنية مشددة لفريق أوروبا، بينما أظهرت تسجيلات أحدث رد فعله الغاضب ومحاولته التوجه إلى الحشود للعثور على الجاني قبل أن يثنيه أفراد الأمن.

الحادثة جاءت في أجواء مشحونة من الهتافات والإهانات التي استهدفت ستول، شملت تعليقات بذيئة وإشارات لحياتهما الخاصة بعد إلغاء طلاقهما العام الماضي. الصحف البريطانية ذكرت أن ستول لم تتمالك نفسها وبكت بعد سلسلة من المضايقات، بينما بدا ماكلروي في أكثر من موقف على وشك الانسحاب من اللعب بسبب الضغط الجماهيري، لكنه واصل مشاركته مع زميله شين لوري وحققا فوزاً مهماً على جاستن توماس وكاميرون يونج.

ماكلروي الذي سبق أن واجه صيحات استهجان وإشارات استفزازية منذ اليوم الأول للبطولة، أكد لاحقاً أنه اعتاد على الاستهداف في مثل هذه المنافسات، لكنه اعترف بشعوره بالاستنزاف بعد اليوم الصاخب. ورغم كل ذلك، أنهى اللاعب يومه محتضناً زوجته، في مشهد أعاد الهدوء بعد ساعات من التوتر الحاد.
