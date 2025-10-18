Advertisement

رياضة

غارة جوية تنهي حياة 3 لاعبين

Lebanon 24
18-10-2025 | 12:41
قُتل ثلاثة لاعبين أفغان في رياضة الكريكيت، هم كبير وصبغت الله وهارون، في غارة جوية باكستانية استهدفت محافظة بكتيكا شرقي أفغانستان، أثناء انتقالهم من أورغون إلى شارانا للمشاركة في مباراة ودية.

في السياق، أفاد مجلس الكريكيت الأفغاني بأن الهجوم أسفر أيضًا عن مقتل خمسة أشخاص آخرين، موضحًا أن الحادث وقع عندما كان اللاعبون في تجمع بعد عودتهم إلى منازلهم في أورغون، ووصف الهجوم بأنه "عمل جبان نفذه النظام الباكستاني".

وأعلنت أفغانستان انسحابها من البطولة الثلاثية المقررة مع باكستان وسريلانكا الشهر المقبل "كرمز لاحترام الضحايا".

