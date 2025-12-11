لاعبون أصيبوا بجروح.. اشتباكات عنيفة عقب انتهاء مباراة لكرة القدم (فيديو)

An ugly and unacceptable scene at the National Games football semifinal in Karachi. Moments after the Army–WAPDA match ended, players from both sides clashed violently at KPT Sports Complex. Army players celebrated aggressively in front of WAPDA’s bench, triggering a heated… pic.twitter.com/cCchQgVxCm
— Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) December 10, 2025
An ugly and unacceptable scene at the National Games football semifinal in Karachi. Moments after the Army–WAPDA match ended, players from both sides clashed violently at KPT Sports Complex. Army players celebrated aggressively in front of WAPDA’s bench, triggering a heated… pic.twitter.com/cCchQgVxCm