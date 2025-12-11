تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
رياضة

لاعبون أصيبوا بجروح.. اشتباكات عنيفة عقب انتهاء مباراة لكرة القدم (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
11-12-2025 | 07:06
اندلع شجار عنيف عقب مباراة نصف نهائي كرة القدم ضمن الألعاب الوطنية في باكستان بين فريق الجيش الباكستاني وفريق هيئة المياه والطاقة (WAPDA)، على ملعب مجمّع كراتشي الرياضي (KPT)، ما أسفر عن إصابة عدد من اللاعبين والمسؤولين، وفق ما أظهرته لقطات نُقلت مباشرة عبر التلفزيون ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وبدأت الأحداث فور إطلاق صافرة النهاية واحتفال لاعبي الجيش بفوزهم، إذ اشتبك لاعبو WAPDA معهم وتطوّر التوتر سريعاً إلى عراك بالأيدي والركلات شارك فيه لاعبون ومسؤولون من الطرفين داخل أرض الملعب، وسط حالة فوضى عارمة. ولم تُعلن حتى الآن حصيلة نهائية للإصابات أو مدى خطورتها.

وأظهرت مقاطع الفيديو سلوكاً عدائياً من بعض لاعبي WAPDA الذين لاحقوا حكم المباراة حتى ممرّ غرف الملابس، وتعرّض – بحسب التقارير – لاعتداء جسدي قبل أن يتدخل مسؤولون ولاعبون آخرون لإخراجه من المكان. ويرجَّح أن الشرارة الأساسية للخلاف كانت ركلة جزاء احتسبها الحكم لصالح فريق الجيش، واعترض عليها لاعبو WAPDA بشدة.

في المقابل، أعلن الاتحاد الباكستاني لكرة القدم أنه أخذ علماً بما جرى، مشيراً إلى أن اللجنة الأولمبية الباكستانية ستفتح تحقيقاً كون الألعاب الوطنية تقع ضمن نطاق صلاحياتها، على أن يجري الاتحاد تحقيقاً موازياً. وأكدت الجهات المعنية أن إجراءات تأديبية ستُتخذ بحق أي لاعب أو مسؤول يثبت تورّطه في بدء الشجار أو التحريض عليه، وسط دعوات واسعة لضمان عدم تكرار مثل هذه المشاهد التي تسيء إلى صورة الرياضة في البلاد.
مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي

اللجنة الأولمبية

the nation

لكرة القدم

الباكستاني

كرة القدم

الرياض

كراتشي

جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24