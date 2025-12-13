تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
رياضة

إقتحام للملعب وأعمال شغب.. الفوضى تُفسد زيارة ميسي إلى الهند (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
13-12-2025 | 13:07
تحولت زيارة ليونيل ميسي، قائد فريق إنتر ميامي الأميركي، إلى الهند إلى حادث مؤسف بعد اقتحام مشجعين غاضبين لملعب "سولت ليك" في كولكاتا، وأعمال شغب وتخريب بسبب إحباطهم من مغادرته الملعب بعد 20 دقيقة فقط.

وجاءت الفوضى عقب إصرار بعض الجماهير الذين دفعوا مبالغ باهظة على تذاكر باهظة الثمن على الاحتجاج على سوء إدارة الحدث، حيث حاولوا رمي الزجاجات وكسر البوابات وتسلق الأسوار، تعبيراً عن خيبة أملهم لعدم تمكنهم من مشاهدة أسطورهم عن قرب.
 


ووصفت منصة "Indian Sports Network" الجولة التنظيمية في كولكاتا بالفشل الذريع، فيما أعلنت ماماتا بانيرجي، رئيسة وزراء ولاية البنغال الغربية، عن تشكيل لجنة تحقيق برئاسة القاضي المتقاعد أشيم كومار راي لتحديد المسؤوليات ووضع توصيات لمنع تكرار مثل هذه الحوادث.
 


وتأتي زيارة ميسي بعد تتويج الأرجنتين بكأس العالم وحصوله على الكرة الذهبية للمرة الثامنة، حيث تشمل جولته في الهند عدة مدن وفعاليات جماهيرية وكروية وخيرية، قبل أن تختتم في نيودلهي بلقاء رئيس الوزراء ناريندرا مودي.
