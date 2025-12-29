تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

رياضة

بالفيديو... تعرّض بطل ملاكمة شهير لحادث سيارة مروّع وهذا وضعه الصحيّ

Lebanon 24
29-12-2025 | 10:42
A-
A+
Doc-P-1461371-639026271343694057.jpg
Doc-P-1461371-639026271343694057.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أُصيب الملاكم البريطاني الشهير أنتوني جوشوا بجروح بعد حادث سير مروّع أدى إلى مقتل شخصين قرب لاغوس في نيجيريا.

وأعلنت الشرطة أن جوشوا أصيب بجروح طفيفة وقد نقل إلى المستشفى، وحالته مستقرة.

ورجح مسؤولون أن تكون سيارة جوشوا قد اصطدمت بشاحنة متوقفة أثناء محاولتها تجاوز سيارة أخرى بسرعة تجاوزت الحد المسموح به، بينما كان بطل الملاكمة من الوزن الثقيل البالغ من العمر 36 عاماً يجلس في المقعد الخلفي. (العربية)
 
 
 
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
كانت برفقة أولادها.. نجمة تركية شهيرة تتعرّض لحادث سير مروع وهذا وضعها (صور)
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
29/12/2025 20:28:36 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
سيارة اصطدمت بمركبتها بقوّة.. فنانة عربيّة تعرّضت لحادث سير خطير وهذا وضعها الصحيّ
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
29/12/2025 20:28:36 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
استدارت به السيارة واصطدمت بأخرى.. فنان شهير يتعرّض لحادث مروع وينقل إلى المستشفى (صورة)
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
29/12/2025 20:28:36 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بعد تعرّضه لحادث سير مروع.. هذا ما كشفه شقيق الفنان أحمد سعد عن وضعه
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
29/12/2025 20:28:36 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

رياضة

منوعات

أنتوني جوشوا

البريطاني

نيجيريا

✨ الخلف

أنتوني

الملا

جوشوا

أن جو

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
05:38 | 2025-12-29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
15:00 | 2025-12-28 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
05:00 | 2025-12-29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
08:05 | 2025-12-29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
08:52 | 2025-12-29 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
13:20 | 2025-12-29
Lebanon24
11:41 | 2025-12-29
Lebanon24
10:06 | 2025-12-29
Lebanon24
07:43 | 2025-12-29
Lebanon24
06:02 | 2025-12-29
Lebanon24
03:33 | 2025-12-29
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24