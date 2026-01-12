تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Najib Mikati
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
رياضة

زفاف أسطوري.. مكغريغور يحتفل بزواجه

Lebanon 24
12-01-2026 | 06:44
Doc-P-1467356-639038224808137049.jpg
Doc-P-1467356-639038224808137049.jpg photos 0
عقد المقاتل الإيرلندي كونور مكغريغور نجم فنون القتال المختلطة قرانه على شريكته دي ديفلين في كنيسة سانتو ستيفانو ديغلي أبيسيني داخل مدينة الفاتيكان في حفل زفاف مع الأصدقاء والعائلة. 
 
وأقيم حفل الزواج في واحدة من أقدم الكنائس بالمدينة، وشارك في المراسم أطفال الزوجين الأربعة، بينما تخلل الحفل عروض راقصة وألعاب نارية أضافت أجواء احتفالية على المناسبة.
 
ونشر مكغريغور عبر حساباته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورا من المناسبة، معبرا عن سعادته بزواجه من شريكة حياته التي كانت إلى جانبه في مختلف مراحل مسيرته، سواء في لحظات النجاح أو التحديات، وهو ما أكد عليه في تصريحات سابقة عندما وصفها بأنها "طوق نجاته" وساعدته دائما على المضي قدما. 
 
ويبلغ مكغريغور 37 عاما، فيما تبلغ دي ديفلين 38 عاما، وتعارفا في عام 2008 في إحدى الحفلات الليلية في دبلن وارتبطا بعلاقة طويلة قبل إعلان خطوبتهما في آب 2020، ولديهما أربعة أطفال هم: كونور جونيور، كرويا، ريان وماك. (روسيا اليوم) 
 
 
