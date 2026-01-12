زفاف أسطوري.. مكغريغور يحتفل بزواجه

I married the love of my life, Dee, on the 12th of the 12th at exactly 12:12pm.



We wed in the Chapel of Santo Stefano degli Abissini — the Vatican’s oldest church. ⛪️



The date was precisely 151 days after my birthday.



Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ — His name adds up to 151… pic.twitter.com/X58b1PAqzy