تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
Lebanon news breaking news
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان آخر أخبار لبنان
فيديو آخر أخبار لبنان
خاص آخر أخبار لبنان

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد آخر أخبار لبنان
عربي-دولي آخر أخبار لبنان
متفرقات آخر أخبار لبنان

صحة

فنون ومشاهير

رياضة

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

تعازي ووفيات
Najib Mikati
بحث
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
|
الرئيسية
reports about lebanon أخباري
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان politics in lebanon
فيديو politics in lebanon
خاص politics in lebanon

مقالات لبنان24

رادار لبنان24

صحافة أجنبية

ضيوف لبنان 24
إقتصاد politics in lebanon
عربي-دولي politics in lebanon
متفرقات politics in lebanon

صحة

رياضة

فنون ومشاهير

منوعات

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

المرأة

أفراح ومناسبات

صور

تعازي ووفيات

كأس العالم2022
Lebanon weather

حالة الطقس
lebanon traffic

حركة السير

إستفتاء
من نحن
للاتصال بالموقع
لإعلاناتكم
لالغاء الاشعارات
Privacy Policy
Google News
RSS
Android
IOS
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Instagram
Youtube
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Advertisement

رياضة

بسبب كلمة مرور.. وفاء لاعب سابق يفضح شبكة مخدرات في ليفربول

Lebanon 24
06-02-2026 | 03:39
A-
A+
بسبب كلمة مرور.. وفاء لاعب سابق يفضح شبكة مخدرات في ليفربول
بسبب كلمة مرور.. وفاء لاعب سابق يفضح شبكة مخدرات في ليفربول photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
أُسدل الستار على واحدة من أغرب قضايا تهريب المخدرات في بريطانيا، بعد إدانة لاعب كرة قدم إنكليزي سابق سقط بسبب اختيار غير متوقع لكلمة مرور اتصالاته المشفرة، إذ استخدم اسم ناديه القديم لتأمين تواصله داخل شبكة إجرامية.

القضية تتعلق بفرانسيس فينتر، اللاعب السابق في نادي بارو، الذي أدانته محكمة ليفربول وحكمت عليه بالسجن تسع سنوات، بعد ثبوت تورطه كأحد العناصر القيادية في شبكة لتجارة المخدرات داخل المدينة.

وبدأ فينتر مسيرته عام 1995 مع بارو، وشارك معه في 27 مباراة كمدافع، قبل أن ينتقل لاحقًا إلى أندية أخرى بينها موركامب وبوتل. وبعد الاعتزال عاد لفترة إلى بارو في مهام إدارية وتدريبية مؤقتة، ثم ابتعد عن كرة القدم قبل أن ينخرط تدريجيًا في نشاطات مرتبطة بالجريمة المنظمة.

ووفق التحقيقات، لعب دورًا محوريًا في توزيع الكوكايين والكيتامين، معتمدًا على هواتف مشفرة عبر نظام "إنكرو تشات" الذي تستخدمه شبكات الجريمة للتواصل بعيدًا عن الرقابة.

لكن، بحسب المعطيات، جاءت نهايته بسبب خطأ بسيط: استخدامه اسم ناديه السابق "Barrow" ككلمة مرور لهاتفه المشفر، ما ساعد الوكالة الوطنية للجريمة بالتعاون مع جهات دولية على فك المحادثات والوصول إلى هويته.

وبحسب ما نقلته صحيفة "ذا صن"، كان فينتر يستخدم اسمًا مستعارًا هو Dillforest، وارتبط بصفقات تضمنت كيلوغرامات من الكوكايين ونحو 63 كيلوغرامًا من الكيتامين، بقيمة سوقية قُدّرت بنحو 500 ألف جنيه إسترليني. كما أظهرت المحادثات أنه كشف بنفسه تفاصيل شخصية مثل تاريخ ميلاده وعنوان منزله ومعلومات عن عائلته، ما سرّع عملية تحديد هويته وتوقيفه. (روسيا اليوم)
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
في الدكوانة... تفكيك شبكة دعارة وترويج مخدرات
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
06/02/2026 12:10:19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
في سوريا.. ضبط شبكة إجرامية متخصصة بتهريب المخدرات
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
06/02/2026 12:10:19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
توقيف بائع ورد في زحلة يروّج المخدرات وتفكيك شبكة مرتبطة به!
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
06/02/2026 12:10:19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
ترامب: مادورو كان مسؤولا عن شبكة إجرامية تصدر المخدرات للولايات المتحدة
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
06/02/2026 12:10:19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

الوكالة الوطنية

روسيا اليوم

كرة القدم

بريطانيا

إنكليزي

روسيا

الست

قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في رياضة Lebanon 24
Lebanon24
01:34 | 2026-02-06
Lebanon24
23:00 | 2026-02-05
Lebanon24
16:00 | 2026-02-05
Lebanon24
14:00 | 2026-02-05
Lebanon24
11:21 | 2026-02-05
Lebanon24
10:52 | 2026-02-05
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24