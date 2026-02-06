بسبب كلمة مرور.. وفاء لاعب سابق يفضح شبكة مخدرات في ليفربول

🚨🚨 JUST IN: Former Barrow A.F.C. defender Francis Ventre has been jailed after using his club's name as the password for his encrypted phone to carry out drug deals worth £479,500 between April and June 2020. pic.twitter.com/KMdGwbxbGa
— In Today Sport (@intodaysport) February 3, 2026
