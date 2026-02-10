تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
رياضة

بالفيديو.. لحظة مؤثرة لميسي مع مشجع صغير تكشف معنى النجومية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
10-02-2026 | 15:00
بالفيديو.. لحظة مؤثرة لميسي مع مشجع صغير تكشف معنى النجومية (فيديو)
بالفيديو.. لحظة مؤثرة لميسي مع مشجع صغير تكشف معنى النجومية (فيديو) photos 0
في لقطة خاطفة لكنها مؤثرة، ظهر ليونيل ميسي وهو يمسح الضباب عن زجاج نافذة الحافلة التي كان يستقلها، فقط ليتمكن من رؤية طفل صغير ركض نحوه وتحيتِه من خلف الزجاج. حركة بسيطة، لكنّها قالت الكثير عن نجمٍ لا يزال يترك للإنسانية مساحة أكبر من البروتوكول.

الفيديو الذي انتشر على مواقع التواصل أظهر الطفل يقترب بحماس، بينما كان الزجاج المغطّى بالضباب يحجب المشهد. ميسي لم يكتفِ بالتلويح من بعيد، بل أزال الضباب بيده ليصنع تواصلاً مباشراً مع المشجّع الصغير، كأنه يرفض أن تكون بينه وبين الحلم أي “حواجز” ولو كانت طبقة بخار.

ولم تكن هذه المرة الأولى التي يُظهر فيها “البولغا” هذا النوع من اللطف مع الأطفال. ففي واقعة سابقة، ركض أحد المعجبين الصغار متجاوزاً رجال الأمن للوصول إليه داخل الملعب، وبينما كان الإجراء الطبيعي إبعاده فوراً، أشار ميسي للحراس بالتريّث وسمح للطفل بالتقاط صورة “سيلفي”، في لحظة بدت أقرب إلى مكافأة على الشغف منها إلى “استثناء” أمني.

ومع إنتر ميامي، تكررت المشاهد ذاتها، سواء خلال التدريبات أو داخل الأكاديمية، حيث وثّقت لقطات توقّفه للتوقيع والتصوير مع اللاعبين الصغار والمعجبين، دون تكلّف أو استعراض.

أما واحدة من أجمل التفاصيل، فكانت في حوار قصير جمعه أخيراً بطفل خلال التدريب. بدأ ميسي الحديث معه بسؤال طريف: "إذا سجّلت هدفاً، هل يمكنك أن تحتفل مثلي؟" ثم سأله ضاحكاً: "وكيف تحتفل؟" ليردّ الطفل برقصة وحركات عفوية، فيعلّق ميسي مبتسماً: "أنت مجنون".

هي لقطات لا تُضيف كثيراً إلى سجلّ ميسي الكروي لأنه مكتمل أصلاً، لكنها تشرح لماذا يبقى محبوباً خارج المستطيل الأخضر أيضاً: لأن النجومية عنده ليست مسافة تفصل… بل لحظة تقرّب. (الجزيرة)
