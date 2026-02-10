بالفيديو.. لحظة مؤثرة لميسي مع مشجع صغير تكشف معنى النجومية (فيديو)

👋 MESSI quería DESEMPAÑAR el cristal para SALUDAR MEJOR al niño.
Vía 'miguelparrales9' pic.twitter.com/xYdIbivBcm
— el chiringuito tv (@elchiringuitotv) February 9, 2026
👋 MESSI quería DESEMPAÑAR el cristal para SALUDAR MEJOR al niño.
Vía 'miguelparrales9' pic.twitter.com/xYdIbivBcm
The boy: "If you score a goal, can you celebrate like me?"
Messi: "How do you celebrate?"
The boy: Dances (shows how its done)
Messi: "You're crazy" 🤣😅pic.twitter.com/OtJxaow30a
— Goals Side (@goalsside) February 5, 2026
The boy: "If you score a goal, can you celebrate like me?"
Messi: "How do you celebrate?"
The boy: Dances (shows how its done)
Messi: "You're crazy" 🤣😅pic.twitter.com/OtJxaow30a