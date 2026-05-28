بعد مسيرة استمرت 10 سنوات.. هالاند يرحل عن مانشستر سيتي ويوجه رسالة مؤثرة لغوارديولا

A coach who never stopped teaching. It sounds crazy to say this, but you made greatness feel normal. Even after hat-tricks, wins and trophies, there was always another lesson, another challenge and another level to reach. That mentality changed this club forever and changed me… pic.twitter.com/GailfItbii
— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 27, 2026
A coach who never stopped teaching. It sounds crazy to say this, but you made greatness feel normal. Even after hat-tricks, wins and trophies, there was always another lesson, another challenge and another level to reach. That mentality changed this club forever and changed me… pic.twitter.com/GailfItbii