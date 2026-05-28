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رياضة

بعد مسيرة استمرت 10 سنوات.. هالاند يرحل عن مانشستر سيتي ويوجه رسالة مؤثرة لغوارديولا

Lebanon 24
28-05-2026 | 00:53
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بعد مسيرة استمرت 10 سنوات.. هالاند يرحل عن مانشستر سيتي ويوجه رسالة مؤثرة لغوارديولا
بعد مسيرة استمرت 10 سنوات.. هالاند يرحل عن مانشستر سيتي ويوجه رسالة مؤثرة لغوارديولا photos 0
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عقب الإعلان الرسمي عن رحيله عن النادي الإنكليزي بنهاية الموسم، وجّه النرويجي إرلينغ هالاند مهاجم مانشستر سيتي رسالة مؤثرة إلى مدربه السابق الإسباني بيب غوارديولا.

وغادر غوارديولا مانشستر سيتي بعد مسيرة استمرت عشر سنوات حافلة بالإنجازات، حقق خلالها مع الفريق 20 لقبا محليا وقاريا، منها 4 ألقاب في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، ولقب دوري أبطال أوروبا التاريخي في 2023، ليسدل الستار على أحد أنجح الفصول في تاريخ النادي.

وعبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة "إكس"، نشر هالاند صورة تجمعه بغوارديولا، مرفقة بتعليق مؤثر جاء فيه: "المدرب هو من لا يتوقف عن التعليم، الأمر يبدو جنونيا أن أقول هذا، لكنك جعلت الشيء العظيم يبدو عاديا".
 
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وأضاف: "حتى بعد تسجيل هاتريك (ثلاثة أهداف)، أو الفوز ببطولات، فهناك درس آخر لنتعلمه، وتحد جديد ومستوى آخر للوصول إليه".

وأكمل: "العقلية غيرت هذا النادي إلى الأبد، وغيرتني أنا أيضا، لقد كان فخرا ممتدا عبر الحياة أن أعمل مع الأفضل، شكرا لك على كل شيء، أيها القائد".(روسيا اليوم)



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