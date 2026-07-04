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بعد فوز مصر على أستراليا.. مشهد لحسام حسن يتصدر الترند

Lebanon 24
04-07-2026 | 01:09
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بعد فوز مصر على أستراليا.. مشهد لحسام حسن يتصدر الترند
بعد فوز مصر على أستراليا.. مشهد لحسام حسن يتصدر الترند photos 0
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بعد فوز مصر على أستراليا وخروج الأخيرة من بطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم، انشغل الملايين من محبي المنتخب المصري بمشهد للمدرب حسام حسن.
فقد تداول العديد من المصريين وغيرهم من الجماهير العربية حول العالم فيديو لمدرب المنتخب المصري يلوح بالعلم الفلسطيني في أرض الملعب بعد الفوز على أستراليا مساء أمس الجمعة.

فيما قال حسن في تصريحات صحفية بعد المباراة إنه يهدي هذا الفوز للشعب المصري والفلسطيني. وأكد أن قلبه مع الفلسطينيين، موجها الشكر لهم على فرحهم بنجاح المنتخب المصري.

وكانت مصر فازت بركلات الترجيح 4-2 على أستراليا بعد انتهاء الوقت الأصلي والإضافي بالتعادل 1-1 في دالاس الجمعة لتبلغ دور 16 لكأس العالم لكرة القدم لأول مرة في تاريخها.
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