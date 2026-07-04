بعد فوز مصر على أستراليا.. مشهد لحسام حسن يتصدر الترند

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🇵🇸🇪🇬 After Egypt's historic knockout win over Australia, head coach Hossam Hassan walked onto the pitch carrying a PALESTINE flag.
The Pharaohs advance, and their coach made sure the celebration carried a message the whole world saw.pic.twitter.com/NuTUp2oDi5
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 3, 2026
🇵🇸🇪🇬 After Egypt's historic knockout win over Australia, head coach Hossam Hassan walked onto the pitch carrying a PALESTINE flag.
The Pharaohs advance, and their coach made sure the celebration carried a message the whole world saw.pic.twitter.com/NuTUp2oDi5