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بطاقة حمراء بقرار سياسي؟ ترامب يعترف: تدخّلت لإنقاذ بالوغون

Lebanon 24
06-07-2026 | 11:10
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بطاقة حمراء بقرار سياسي؟ ترامب يعترف: تدخّلت لإنقاذ بالوغون
بطاقة حمراء بقرار سياسي؟ ترامب يعترف: تدخّلت لإنقاذ بالوغون photos 0
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كشف الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب في تصريحات مثيرة للجدل عن تدخله المباشر لإلغاء بطاقة حمراء كانت قد أُشهرت في وجه اللاعب بالوغون خلال إحدى المباريات، واصفاً قرار الحكم حينها بـ"المشبوه".

وأثارت تصريحات ترامب تساؤلات واسعة حول حدود التدخل السياسي في القرارات الرياضية، حيث اعتبرها البعض تجاوزاً للأعراف والمواثيق التي تضمن استقلالية التحكيم في كرة القدم، بينما رأى فيها أنصاره "موقفاً حازماً" للدفاع عن العدالة الرياضية.
 
ويأتي هذا الاعتراف ليفتح باباً جديداً من النقاش حول مدى نفوذ الشخصيات السياسية في التأثير على مجريات اللعبة والقرارات التحكيمية المثيرة للجدل.
 
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06/07/2026 21:47:38 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
البستاني: قرار سياسي بتطوير مرفأ بيروت وتحسن ملحوظ في أدائه
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كمال الخير استنكر عقوبات الخزانة الأميركية: سابقة خطيرة وقرار سياسي
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بسبب لبنان... ترامب يعترف: شتمت نتنياهو (فيديو)
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06/07/2026 21:47:38 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

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