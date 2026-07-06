بطاقة حمراء بقرار سياسي؟ ترامب يعترف: تدخّلت لإنقاذ بالوغون

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
🚨 President trump CONFIRMS he did NOT coerce fifa into un-suspending USMT's premier scorer Balogun
"I feel we have to have all the best players on the field."
"If they won the game with a player missing...you can't do that. ALL I did was ask for a review. I didn't say, you… pic.twitter.com/ikUwO0zgDu
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 6, 2026
🚨 President trump CONFIRMS he did NOT coerce fifa into un-suspending USMT's premier scorer Balogun
"I feel we have to have all the best players on the field."
"If they won the game with a player missing...you can't do that. ALL I did was ask for a review. I didn't say, you… pic.twitter.com/ikUwO0zgDu