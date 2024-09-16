"يوتيوبر" كاد يفقد حياته بين أنياب دب ضخم... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما فعله

"On the edge of life."
Popular Serbian video blogger Stefan Janković published a video online where he somehow ended up in a bear's cave. In the second video, he is already on a tree with 2 bears underneath.
He did not explain how he got into such a situation, but he called… pic.twitter.com/sX0D3d6e5D
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 15, 2024
"On the edge of life."
Popular Serbian video blogger Stefan Janković published a video online where he somehow ended up in a bear's cave. In the second video, he is already on a tree with 2 bears underneath.
He did not explain how he got into such a situation, but he called… pic.twitter.com/sX0D3d6e5D