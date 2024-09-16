Advertisement

منوعات

"يوتيوبر" كاد يفقد حياته بين أنياب دب ضخم... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما فعله

Lebanon 24
16-09-2024 | 09:18
A-
A+
Doc-P-1247343-638621005316087244.jpg
Doc-P-1247343-638621005316087244.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
لحظات مرعبة عاشها يوتيوبر صربي شهير وجد نفسه وجهاً لوجه مع دب بني ضخم، وذلك بعد أن دخل إلى كهفه، في مغامرة خطيرة كانت ستنقلب إلى مأساة.

وشارك اليوتيوبر ستيفان يانكوفيتش مقطعين من اللقاء الذي يحبس الأنفاس، حيث يظهر في الفيديو الأول وهو جالس داخل كهف دب وينظر إليه، بينما كان الحيوان المفترس ينظر إليه ويفحصه من فتحة الكهف الصغير.

وفي لحظات مرعبة، تقدم الدب إلى الكهف ثم غادره، ليتمكن يانكوفيتش من الخروج منه بسرعة، ثم يظهر الدب في مقطع آخر وهو يشم رأس الشاب وهاتفه، فيما يكتم الشاب أنفاسه خوفا. (العربية)
 
 
Advertisement
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:25 | 2024-09-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
01:42 | 2024-09-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
01:59 | 2024-09-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
23:00 | 2024-09-15 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:02 | 2024-09-16 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
13:30 | 2024-09-16
10:45 | 2024-09-16
10:18 | 2024-09-16
08:46 | 2024-09-16
08:17 | 2024-09-16
07:18 | 2024-09-16
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24