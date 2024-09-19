"لقاء فلكي فريد".. كويكب على شكل حبة فول سوداني يقترب من الأرض!

Two peanut-shaped asteroids in one month?
That begs the question... How many peanut-shaped asteroids does it take to qualify as a peanut gallery??
More on 2024ON, which safely flew past Earth on Tuesday: https://t.co/WjOqOxAYxG https://t.co/lTenZhZ7Mh pic.twitter.com/v1jgtxJqkM
— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) September 18, 2024
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… peanut? 🥜
This nutty asteroid is about as long as the Eiffel Tower is tall. It was imaged by our Goldstone radar as it safely passed Earth at a distance of 2.8M miles (4.6M km). https://t.co/66hy0ehsPe
(P.S. it's #NationalPeanutDay!) pic.twitter.com/WlxoIFx2IM
— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) September 13, 2024
Asteroid #2024ON will safely pass Earth today at 12:17 CEST. It is between 210 and 500 m across and at its closest approach it will be almost exactly one million km from our planet. 👋☄️ pic.twitter.com/YuJI7OWaLh
— ESA Operations (@esaoperations) September 17, 2024
