منوعات

"لقاء فلكي فريد".. كويكب على شكل حبة فول سوداني يقترب من الأرض!

Lebanon 24
19-09-2024 | 14:00
مر كويكب غريب الشكل، بدا وكأنه حبة فول سوداني كبيرة الحجم، بالقرب من الأرض، يوم 16 أيلول.

وتُظهر سلسلة من الصور التي تم الحصول عليها بواسطة رادار Goldstone Solar System التابع لشبكة Deep Space Network بالقرب من بارستو، كاليفورنيا، في 16 ايلول 2024، الكويكب القريب من الأرض 2024 ON قبل يوم واحد من اقترابه الشديد من كوكبنا.



ومر الكويكب بالأرض على مسافة 620 ألف ميل (مليون كم)، أي نحو 2.6 ضعف المسافة بين القمر والأرض.

وتم اكتشاف الكويكب القريب من الأرض بواسطة مسبار "أطلس" (ATLAS) الممول من وكالة ناسا على ماونا لوا في هاواي في 27 يوليو، ويشبه شكله حبة الفول السوداني.
 
مثل الكويكب 2024 JV33 الذي اقترب من الأرض قبل شهر.

ومن المحتمل أن يكون 2024 ON ثنائيا متصلا، مع فصين مستديرين، أحدهما أكبر بنحو 50% من الآخر، يفصل بينهما رقبة واضحة.


وقد حددت صور الرادار أن طوله يبلغ نحو 755 قدما (350 مترا). ويمكن رؤية معالم يزيد عرضها عن 12.3 قدما (3.75 مترا) على السطح.

ومن المرجح أن تشير البقع الرادارية الساطعة على سطح الكويكب إلى صخور ضخمة. وتُظهر الصور نحو 90% من دورة واحدة على مدار نحو ست ساعات.

ويشار إلى أن ما لا يقل عن 14% من الكويكبات القريبة من الأرض التي يزيد طولها عن نحو 200 متر (660 قدما) لها شكل ثنائي متصل.


ويُصنف هذا الكويكب على أنه يحتمل أن يكون خطيرا، ولكنه لا يشكل خطرا على الأرض في المستقبل المنظور. (روسيا اليوم) 
