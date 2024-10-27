اكتشاف مثير.. حفريات ديناصورات تظهر على جزيرة نائية

First #dinosaur fossils in S China's #HongKong: Dinosaur fossils dated to Cretaceous period about 145 to 66 mln years ago have been discovered on Port Island, the SAR said Wed. The follow-up research marks 1st cooperation project under a new agreement between HK and the mainland. pic.twitter.com/fdfzMmziUP
— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) October 24, 2024
First #dinosaur fossils in S China's #HongKong: Dinosaur fossils dated to Cretaceous period about 145 to 66 mln years ago have been discovered on Port Island, the SAR said Wed. The follow-up research marks 1st cooperation project under a new agreement between HK and the mainland. pic.twitter.com/fdfzMmziUP