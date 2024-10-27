Advertisement

اكتشاف مثير.. حفريات ديناصورات تظهر على جزيرة نائية

Lebanon 24
27-10-2024 | 03:53
Doc-P-1269048-638656198466396974.png
Doc-P-1269048-638656198466396974.png photos 0
قال مسؤولون في هونغ كونغ إنهم اكتشفوا حفريات ديناصورات لأول مرة، على جزيرة نائية غير مأهولة، وهي جزء من حديقة جيولوجية.

وأشار المسؤولون الحكوميون في بيان إلى أن الحفريات كانت جزءا من ديناصور كبير من العصر الطباشيري، يتراوح عمره بين 145 مليونا إلى 66 مليون عام، وسوف يحتاجون إلى إجراء المزيد من الدراسات لتأكيد نوع الديناصور.

وعثر على الحفرية في جزيرة بورت في حديقة اليونسكو الجيولوجية العالمية في المياه الشمالية الشرقية للمدينة.
وقالت وزيرة التنمية، بيرناديت لين هون هو: "إن الاكتشاف له أهمية كبيرة ويوفر أدلة جديدة للبحث في علم البيئة القديمة في هونغ كونغ".

ويرجح الخبراء أن الديناصور ربما دُفن تحت الرمال والحصى ثم عاد إلى السطح بعد فيضان كبير، ثم دُفن مرة أخرى في موقع الاكتشاف، وفقا للبيان. (روسيا اليوم)
