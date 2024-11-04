Advertisement

منوعات

شاهد لحظة انقلاب حافلة في واد عميق في الهند

Lebanon 24
04-11-2024 | 02:57
سقطت حافلة في واد عميق في منطقة ألمورا بولاية أوتارانتشال الهندية، مما أسفر عن مقتل 23 من أصل 40 شخصا كانوا على متنها وإصابة 15 آخرين.

وقال فينيت بال، مسؤول إدارة الكوارث في منطقة ألمورا إنه بينما توفي 22 شخصا على الفور، توفي آخر متأثرا بجراحه أثناء نقله إلى المستشفى.


وذكر قاضي المنطقة ألوك كومار باندي أن الحافلة كانت متجهة من بوري إلى رامناجار عندما وقع الحادث في مارشولا في المورا، مشيرا إلى أن نحو 40 راكبا كانوا في الحافلة عندما سقطت في الوادي الذي يبلغ عمقه 200 متر.
 
وأعرب رئيس وزراء الولاية بوشكار سينغ دامي عن حزنه لفقدان الأرواح في الحادث.


وقال: "تلقيت أخبارا حزينة للغاية عن سقوط ضحايا من الركاب في حادث الحافلة المؤسف الذي وقع في مارشولا في منطقة المورا. وقد صدرت تعليمات لإدارة المنطقة بإجراء عمليات الإغاثة والإنقاذ بسرعة".

وأضاف أن "الإدارة المحلية وفرق الرد السريع تعمل على إخلاء المصابين ونقلهم إلى أقرب مركز صحي لتلقي العلاج. كما صدرت تعليمات بنقل الركاب المصابين بجروح خطيرة جوا إذا لزم الأمر". (روسيا اليوم)

