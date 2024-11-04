شاهد لحظة انقلاب حافلة في واد عميق في الهند

In #Uttarakhand, 20 people were killed and many injured today when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Almora district. The bus was going from Garhwal to Kumaon when the accident took place near Kupi village in #Almora.
Search and rescue operations are underway.#Accident pic.twitter.com/gv3SaWx9Bh
— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 4, 2024
