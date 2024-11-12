Advertisement

منوعات

بمشاركة المئات... رجل يقيم "حفل تأبين" لسيارته ويدفنها (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
12-11-2024 | 23:40
A-
A+
Doc-P-1277539-638670769583329189.jpeg
Doc-P-1277539-638670769583329189.jpeg photos 0
شهدت ولاية غوجرات الهندية حدثا فريدا، حيث أقام رجل جنازة رمزية لأول سيارة اشتراها في حياته، وشارك المئات من أهالي المنطقة في "حفل تأبين" سيارة "ماروتي سوزوكي واغن آر"، في مشهد أثار اهتماما واسعا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

صحيفة "تايمز أوف إنديا" ذكرت أن صاحب السيارة سانجاي بولارا فضّل عدم بيع مركبته التي خدمته طيلة 12 عاما، وقرر بدلا من ذلك دفنها وإقامة جنازة خاصة تقديرا لدورها المهم في حياته.

ونقلت الصحيفة أن بولارا أعلن نيته زراعة شجرة في مكان دفن السيارة، لتكون رمزا يخلّد ذكراها.

ووثقت مقاطع الفيديو مشاهد الجنازة الغريبة التي حضرتها نحو 1500 شخص، بينهم قادة روحانيون وعرافون من قرية بادارشينجا.

وشوهدت السيارة وهي مزينة بالأزهار وموضوعة بعناية في حفرة بعمق 15 قدما، وودعها بولارا وأفراد عائلته بأداء طقوس تقليدية، بما فيها الصلاة ورش الورود، قبل أن تتم تغطيتها بالتراب.
 
