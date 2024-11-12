بمشاركة المئات... رجل يقيم "حفل تأبين" لسيارته ويدفنها (فيديو)

A family in #Gujarat’s Amreli district recently bid farewell to their 12-year-old Maruti Suzuki #WagonR with a grand ceremony.
Declaring the hatchback their “lucky car,” the family spared no expense, spending Rs 4 lakh on an event attended by around 1,500 guests, including… pic.twitter.com/OhvNjwnJG3
— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) November 9, 2024
A family in #Gujarat’s Amreli district recently bid farewell to their 12-year-old Maruti Suzuki #WagonR with a grand ceremony.
Declaring the hatchback their “lucky car,” the family spared no expense, spending Rs 4 lakh on an event attended by around 1,500 guests, including… pic.twitter.com/OhvNjwnJG3