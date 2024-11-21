Advertisement

قتل والدته ووالده وأخته.. متهم يكسر جدار غرفة التحقيق ويحاول الهروب (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
21-11-2024 | 08:39
قام مشتبه به في جريمة قتل، اليوم الخميس، بحفر حفرة داخل جدارغرفة التحقيق وهرب منها قبل إعادة إلقاء القبض عليه مجددا.

ويُظهر مقطع الفيديو الذي نشره مكتب عمدة مقاطعة بيرناليلو أن ميستر الذي كان بمفرده في الغرفة، استخدم قدمه كه، مما أدى إلى إحداث حفرة كبيرة.

وحاول المشتبه به الهروب بعد ساعات قليلة من وقوع جريمة القتل، مستغلا عدم وجود مراقبة.

وتم القبض على أدلاي ميستر، 24 عاما، بتهمة قتل والدته ووالده وأخته المراهقة وكلب العائلة في منزلهم في ولاية نيو مكسيكو.

وقالت شقيقته للسلطات إن "ميستر كان يعاني من مشاكل في الصحة العقلية وتوقف عن تناول أدويته". (سكاي نيوز) 

