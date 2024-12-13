Advertisement

منوعات

رجل يعثر على "كنز" لمايكل جاكسون (صور)

Lebanon 24
13-12-2024 | 14:00
عثر ضابط سابق في شرطة كاليفورنيا، على كنز من التسجيلات غير المطروحة في الأسواق لمايكل جاكسون، في وحدة تخزين في وادي سان فرناندو.

ومن بين الأغاني الموجودة، هناك أغنية يُقال إنها تشير إلى الشائعات التي كانت تتداول في وسائل الإعلام حول ملك البوب، بينما تتضمن أخرى تعاونا بين جاكسون ومغني الراب جيمس تود سميث، الشهير باسم LL Cool J.

وتحدثت مجلة The Hollywood Reporter مع الضابط السابق في شرطة كاليفورنيا، غريغ موسغروف، الذي اكتشف هذه التسجيلات عندما اتصل به أحد المساعدين حول وحدة التخزين التي اشتراها مؤخرا، والتي كانت تعود إلى المنتج والموسيقي برايان لورن.

وكان لورن، الذي لا يعرف مكانه حاليا وفقا لموسغروف، قد عمل مع جاكسون على ألبومه الثامن Dangerous في عام 1991، كما تعاون وكتب لأسماء كبيرة مثل ويتني هيوستون، وستينغ، وباري وايت.

وتتضمن الأشرطة 12 أغنية غير منشورة كان جاكسون يعمل عليها قبل إصدار ألبومه Dangerous  بين عامي 1989 و1991.



وقال موسغروف: "لقد ذهبت إلى جميع مواقع المعجبين. بعض الأغاني يُشاع أنها موجودة، وبعضها تم تسريبه. ولكن هناك بعضا منها لم يسمع بها أحد من قبل".

وأضاف: "عندما استمعت لها، شعرت بالقشعريرة لأن لا أحد قد سمعها من قبل. أن أسمع مايكل جاكسون وهو يتحدث ويتبادل المزاح كان شيئا رائعا للغاية."




وذكرت The Hollywood Reporter أن سببا غير معروف جعل المالكين الحاليين لحقوق مايكل جاكسون (Estate of Michael Jackson) يرفضون شراء هذه الأشرطة، وقدموا لموسغروف خطابا يفيد بأنهم لا يدعون ملكية الأشرطة.

ومع ذلك، يبدو أن هناك تأكيدا من Estate of Michael Jackson يفيد بأن أي شخص قد يشتري الأشرطة من موسغروف لا يمتلك حقوق النشر على التسجيلات أو المؤلفات، ما يعني أنه لا يمكن إصدارها علنا.

لكن هذا لا يعني أن الأشرطة لا قيمة لها، حيث قال موسغروف إنه يخطط لعرض الأشرطة في دور المزادات، حيث من المحتمل أن يتم شراؤها من قبل "معجب مخلص بمايكل جاكسون" أو جامع خاص.(روسيا اليوم) 


جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24