رجل يعثر على "كنز" لمايكل جاكسون (صور)

🚨Unreleased Michael Jackson Tracks Discovered in Abandoned Storage Unit (Exclusive)
Musgrove approached the Jackson Estate earlier this year with tapes he discovered. While the estate confirmed they do not claim ownership of the tapes, they declined to purchase them. However,… https://t.co/L31pznyvWI pic.twitter.com/fDpouct1TT
— 𝓥𝓮𝓻𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓪💫 | MJ fan (@iamveronica777) December 13, 2024
🚨Unreleased Michael Jackson Tracks Discovered in Abandoned Storage Unit (Exclusive)
Musgrove approached the Jackson Estate earlier this year with tapes he discovered. While the estate confirmed they do not claim ownership of the tapes, they declined to purchase them. However,… https://t.co/L31pznyvWI pic.twitter.com/fDpouct1TT
A trove of unreleased #MichaelJackson tapes were found in a storage unit deep in the San Fernando Valley. Inside were 12 unreleased tracks, music Jackson worked on prior to the Dangerous album, around 1989 - 1991: https://t.co/gTchIYumS7 pic.twitter.com/3X94ETEDUo
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 13, 2024
A trove of unreleased #MichaelJackson tapes were found in a storage unit deep in the San Fernando Valley. Inside were 12 unreleased tracks, music Jackson worked on prior to the Dangerous album, around 1989 - 1991: https://t.co/gTchIYumS7 pic.twitter.com/3X94ETEDUo
Unreleased Michael Jackson Tracks Discovered in Abandoned Storage Unit (Exclusive) https://t.co/RruB714Yas
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 13, 2024
Unreleased Michael Jackson Tracks Discovered in Abandoned Storage Unit (Exclusive) https://t.co/RruB714Yas
15 tapes of unreleased Michael Jackson songs found in California
The recordings had been gathering dust in a storage unit belonging to the artist's producer, Bryan Loren. They were accidentally discovered by a highway patrol officer who recently purchased the unit.
The songs… pic.twitter.com/0RIl5gRSZo
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 13, 2024
15 tapes of unreleased Michael Jackson songs found in California
The recordings had been gathering dust in a storage unit belonging to the artist's producer, Bryan Loren. They were accidentally discovered by a highway patrol officer who recently purchased the unit.
The songs… pic.twitter.com/0RIl5gRSZo