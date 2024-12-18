Advertisement

منوعات

حادث مأساوي.. وفاة صياد بعد سقوط دب من شجرة عليه (صور)

Lebanon 24
18-12-2024 | 23:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1294702-638701637026276328.png
Doc-P-1294702-638701637026276328.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
توفي رجل من ولاية فرجينيا بعد أن سقط عليه دب من أعلى شجرة، كان أحد شركائه قد أطلق عليه النار بهدف اصطياده، وفقاً لمسؤولي الحياة البرية في الولاية.
وذكرت إدارة موارد الحياة البرية في فرجينيا في بيان، أن الحادث وقع في التاسع من كانون الأول في مقاطعة لونينبورج الواقعة بين ريتشموند ودانفيل.

وقالت الإدارة إن مجموعة صيد كانت تلاحق الدب عندما ركض فوق الشجرة. وعندما انسحبت المجموعة من الشجرة، أطلق أحد الصيادين النار على الدب، الذي سقط على صياد آخر كان يقف على بعد حوالي 3 أمتار من الشجرة.

وتعرفت الإدارة على الرجل بأنه ليستر سي هارفي (58 عاما) من فينيكس بولاية فيرجينيا.

وقدم أحد أعضاء المجموعة الإسعافات الأولية قبل نقل هارفي إلى مستشفيين مختلفين. وذكرت إدارة الحياة البرية أنه توفي متأثرا بجراحه.

وقال نعي هارفي، وهو متزوج وأب لخمسة أبناء وله ثمانية أحفاد، إنه كان مقاولا يعمل لحسابه الخاص وعاشقا للهواء الطلق.
 
Advertisement
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
03:22 | 2024-12-18 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:51 | 2024-12-18 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
16:27 | 2024-12-18 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:45 | 2024-12-18 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:37 | 2024-12-18 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
23:37 | 2024-12-18
22:40 | 2024-12-18
16:00 | 2024-12-18
14:00 | 2024-12-18
10:49 | 2024-12-18
10:44 | 2024-12-18
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24