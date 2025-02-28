Advertisement

في ثانيتين.. مركز إطفاء في نيويورك ينهار بشكل مروّع (فيديو)

28-02-2025 | 02:00
أدت عاصفة ثلجية إلى انهيار مبنى يضم مركز إطفاء في ولاية نيويورك خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، بحسب "أسوشيتيد برس".

ووثقت كاميرا مراقبة لحظة انهيار مبنى إدارة إطفاء "بارنيفيلد"، خلال العاصفة القوية التي ضربت عدداً من المناطق الأميركية.

وبحسب وسائل إعلام، فإن رجال الإطفاء كانوا يعملون على إزالة الثلوج من على سطح المبنى قبل دقائق من انهياره يوم السبت، ولم يسفر الحادث عن أي خسائر بشرية.

وتأتي الحادثة بعد أيام فقط من تحذير هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الوطنية من "البرد الشديد الذي يهدد الحياة" في أجزاء مختلفة من الولايات المتحدة.
 
