شرب الكحول من الحذاء.. هذا ما فعله أحد النواب! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-05-2025 | 05:51
في مشهد فريد أثار موجة من التفاعل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ودّع النائب الأسترالي كايل ماكغين الحياة البرلمانية على طريقته الخاصة، مختتمًا كلمته الأخيرة بشرب الكحول من حذائه الرياضي، في تقليد يُعرف في أستراليا باسم "الشوي" (Shoey).

وكان ماكغين، الذي أنهى فترته في برلمان ولاية غرب أستراليا، قد خلع حذاءه أثناء الجلسة، ملأه بالبيرة، ثم رفعه وشرب محتواه وسط تصفيق بعض الحاضرين ودهشة آخرين.

وقال ماكغين قبل إتمام الطقس: "لقد فكرت طويلاً في كيفية إنهاء هذا الخطاب... وأعتقد أن ناخبي في جولدفيلدز سيُقدّرون هذه اللفتة. هناك طريقة واحدة فقط للقيام بذلك."
ثم أضاف:"لقد اعتدتُ على التوبيخ، لذا من الأفضل أن ننتهي من هذا الأمر."

ويُعد "الشوي" تقليدًا أستراليًا غير رسمي، يقوم فيه الشخص بشرب البيرة من الحذاء – وغالبًا الحذاء الذي كان يرتديه – تعبيرًا عن الجرأة أو الاحتفال. (news18)
 
