شرب الكحول من الحذاء.. هذا ما فعله أحد النواب! (فيديو)

A WA State Labor MP has ended his valedictory speech with a shoey in parliament👟🍺
Kyle McGinn said after pondering the idea he thought his Goldfields constituents would be "appreciative" of the theatrical send off: "I'm used to getting told off". #wanews #auspol @westaustralian pic.twitter.com/xw478DF3UY
— Caitlyn Rintoul (@caitlynrintoul) May 21, 2025
