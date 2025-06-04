Advertisement

منوعات

"حرب الطماطم"... 45 طنًّا ملأت السماء والأرض في لحظات! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-06-2025 | 06:27
A-
A+
Doc-P-1370359-638846407454578158.jpg
Doc-P-1370359-638846407454578158.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
تحوّلت بلدة سوتامارشان في كولومبيا إلى ساحة حمراء صاخبة، بعدما اجتمع نحو 20 ألف شخص للاحتفال بمهرجان "غران توماتينا كولومبيا"، إحدى أبرز الفعاليات السياحية التي تدخل هذا العام عامها الخامس عشر.


المشهد لم يكن حربًا حقيقية، بل مواجهة طريفة استخدم فيها المحتفلون أكثر من 45 طنًّا من الطماطم، التي ملأت السماء والأرض خلال لحظات. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
إسرائيل تنشر فيديو للحظة إغتيال قائد في "حزب الله"
lebanon 24
04/06/2025 21:20:05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
إِمِلي نصرالله ضيفة "فيلوكاليَّا"
lebanon 24
04/06/2025 21:20:05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
"قمر الفراولة" يزين سماء العالم في عرض فلكي نادر مساء اليوم
lebanon 24
04/06/2025 21:20:05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
مرّ في سماء دولة عربيّة.. جسم فضائيّ دخل الغلاف الجويّ للأرض (فيديو)
lebanon 24
04/06/2025 21:20:05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
14:15 | 2025-06-04
12:57 | 2025-06-04
12:00 | 2025-06-04
10:34 | 2025-06-04
09:36 | 2025-06-04
08:28 | 2025-06-04
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24