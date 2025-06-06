بالفيديو.. أنقذه من موت محتّم (فيديو)

VIDEO | Cuttack: A Railway Constable displayed exceptional bravery and presence of mind by saving a 44-year-old passenger from Mirzapur, West bengal, who slipped while attempting to board the moving Kanyakumari–Dibrugarh Express.
As the train was already in motion, the passenger… pic.twitter.com/ShOYqnmr6G
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2025
VIDEO | Cuttack: A Railway Constable displayed exceptional bravery and presence of mind by saving a 44-year-old passenger from Mirzapur, West bengal, who slipped while attempting to board the moving Kanyakumari–Dibrugarh Express.
As the train was already in motion, the passenger… pic.twitter.com/ShOYqnmr6G