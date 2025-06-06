Advertisement

منوعات

بالفيديو.. أنقذه من موت محتّم (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
06-06-2025 | 00:06
في مشهد مروّع كاد يتحوّل إلى مأساة، أنقذ شرطي من شرطة السكك الحديدية الهندية راكبًا انزلق أثناء محاولته الصعود إلى قطار متحرك في محطة كوتاك بولاية أوديشا.

الراكب، البالغ من العمر 44 عامًا ومن سكان ميرزابور في غرب البنغال، حاول اللحاق بقطار كانياكوماري–ديبروجاره السريع بينما كان القطار يتحرك، لكنه فقد توازنه وسقط على مقربة خطرة من الفجوة بين الرصيف وعجلات القطار.

كاميرات المراقبة وثّقت اللحظة العصيبة، حيث ظهر الشرطي وهو يركض بسرعة نحو الراكب، ويتمكن من سحبه إلى بر الأمان في اللحظة الأخيرة، لينقذه من موت محقق.

أصيب الراكب بجروح طفيفة وتلقى الرعاية الطبية اللازمة عقب الحادث. في المقابل، أثارت سرعة استجابة الشرطي إشادة واسعة، إذ أعلن مدير شرطة ولاية أوديشا، ي. ب. خورانيا، عن مكافأة مالية قدرها 2500 روبية (29 دولارا) للمساعد العام لأمن السواحل والسكك الحديدية، أرون بوثرا، تقديرًا لبطولة الشرطي.
منوعات

فيديو

