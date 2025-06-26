Advertisement

منوعات

لن يتكرر قبل 2040... "ثقب عملاق" يظهر على هذا الكوكب قريبًا (صورة)

Lebanon 24
26-06-2025 | 13:03
A-
A+
Doc-P-1383099-638865653136791849.png
Doc-P-1383099-638865653136791849.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
في ظاهرة فلكية نادرة لن تتكرر قبل عام 2040، سيتمكن سكان الأرض خلال الأشهر القادمة من رؤية مشهد خلاب يشبه "ثقبا" عملاقا يتحرك ببطء عبر سطح زحل.

وهذا المشهد الاستثنائي ناتج عن ظل "تيتان"، أكبر أقمار زحل، الذي سيعبر وجه الكوكب العملاق أثناء دورانه حوله، في ظاهرة تشبه إلى حد كبير كسوف الشمس عندما يعبر ظل قمرنا سطح الأرض.

وتحدث هذه الظاهرة الفريدة نتيجة اصطفاف نادر بين زحل والأرض وهو يحدث كل 15 عاما، حيث تصبح حلقات زحل مواجهة لكوكبنا بالكامل. وهذا الاصطفاف الفلكي الدقيق لا يسمح فقط برؤية الحلقات بوضوح، بل يتيح أيضا مشاهدة ظل القمر تيتان وهو يمر عبر سطح الكوكب الغازي العملاق. ومن المثير للاهتمام أن هذه الظاهرة بدأت بالفعل في يونيو الماضي، وما تزال هناك سبع فرص متبقية لمشاهدتها حتى السادس من  تشرين الاولالقادم، مع تزايد صعوبة الرؤية تدريجيا مع اقتراب نهاية هذه الفترة.

و سيحظى عشاق الفلك بفرصة مشاهدة هذه الظاهرة في المواعيد التالية:

- 2 تموز 

- 18 تموز 

- 3 آب 

- 19 آب

- 4 أيلول

- 20 أيلول

- 6 تشرين الاول

ولرصد هذه الظاهرة المدهشة، ستحتاج إلى تلسكوب جيد بقوة تكبير لا تقل عن 200 مرة. ومن المهم التخطيط المسبق لمواعيد المشاهدة، حيث أن معظم هذه الأحداث ستكون مرئية في ساعات ما قبل الفجر في أمريكا الشمالية. ويمكن للراغبين في متابعتها استخدام مواقع فلكية متخصصة مثل TheSkyLive.com لتحديد المواقع الدقيقة لزحل في سماء منطقتهم.

ومع اقتراب موعد كل عبور، يصبح ظل تيتان مرئيا لفترة أقصر، حيث سيستمر العبور الأخير في السادس من أكتوبر لبضع دقائق فقط عند منتصف المسافة. لذلك ينصح الفلكيون هواة الأحداث الفلكية بعدم تأجيل المشاهدة إلى المواعيد المتأخرة، كما ينصحون بالتحقق من الأحوال الجوية مسبقا لتجنب خيبة الأمل بسبب الغيوم أو سوء الرؤية.

Advertisement








مواضيع ذات صلة
دراسة جديدة توثق ولادة كوكب عملاق باستخدام تلسكوب VLT
lebanon 24
27/06/2025 02:23:14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
خارج النظام الشمسي.. اكتشاف كوكب عملاق صالح للحياة!
lebanon 24
27/06/2025 02:23:14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
صحيفة "هآرتس" تسأل: هل تعيش إسرائيل حتّى عام 2040؟
lebanon 24
27/06/2025 02:23:14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
منافس قوي لمنصات "Steam Deck" يظهر قريبا
lebanon 24
27/06/2025 02:23:14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
16:19 | 2025-06-26
14:13 | 2025-06-26
13:00 | 2025-06-26
10:56 | 2025-06-26
08:53 | 2025-06-26
04:38 | 2025-06-26
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24