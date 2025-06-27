Advertisement

منوعات

بالفيديو: وسط الزلزال.. صبي رفض ترك طعامه

Lebanon 24
27-06-2025
أثار مقطع فيديو لطفل صيني موجة من التفاعل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما أظهر رد فعل فريدًا خلال زلزال ضرب مدينة تشينغيوان في 23 حزيران. وبينما هرعت العائلات إلى الخارج بحثًا عن الأمان، قرر الطفل العودة إلى طاولة الطعام ليلتقط ما تبقّى من وجبته!

في بداية الفيديو، تظهر العائلة مجتمعة على مائدة الغداء، تستمتع بوقتها، قبل أن يهز زلزال مفاجئ المكان. فزع الأب وركض حاملًا طفله الأصغر، فيما تبعه الطفل الأكبر منادياً على أحد أفراد العائلة في المطبخ.

لكن المدهش أن هذا الطفل نفسه عاد مسرعًا إلى الطاولة، مصرًا على إكمال طعامه رغم الهزات، حتى أنه ناشد والدته أن تسرع إلى مكان آمن، قبل أن يركض هو الآخر خارجًا.

المشهد الذي جمع بين الطرافة والذهول، أطلق سيلاً من التعليقات الساخرة، فكتب أحدهم: "الأب المذعور، والأخ الأصغر المطيع، والأم الهادئة، والأخ الأكبر الجائع". وعلّق آخر: "لن يموت جائعًا… بل سيعيش حتى آخر لقمة!".
