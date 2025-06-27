بالفيديو: وسط الزلزال.. صبي رفض ترك طعامه

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Qingyuan, Guangdong last night.
Different reactions of a family of four captured by home security camera video has gone viral online today.
Netizens commented:
"The panicked dad,
The obedient younger brother,
the calm mom,
and the hungry… pic.twitter.com/Ze4VAOpFIK
— China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) June 24, 2025
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Qingyuan, Guangdong last night.
Different reactions of a family of four captured by home security camera video has gone viral online today.
Netizens commented:
"The panicked dad,
The obedient younger brother,
the calm mom,
and the hungry… pic.twitter.com/Ze4VAOpFIK