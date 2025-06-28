Advertisement

منوعات

لن يتكرر قبل عام 2040.. مشهد فلكي نادر يستمر لأشهر (صور)

Lebanon 24
28-06-2025 | 04:00
أعلن موقع "لايف ساينس" ان الأرض ستشهد ظاهرة فلكية نادرة لن تتكرر قبل عام 2040، حيث سيتمكن سكان الكوكب خلال الأشهر القادمة من رؤية مشهد خلاب يشبه "ثقبا" عملاقا يتحرك ببطء عبر سطح زحل.

وينتج هذا المشهد الاستثنائي عن ظل "تيتان"، أكبر أقمار زحل، الذي سيعبر وجه الكوكب العملاق أثناء دورانه حوله، في ظاهرة تشبه إلى حد كبير كشوف الشمس
وتحدث هذه الظاهرة الفريدة نتيجة اصطفاف نادر بين زحل والأرض، وهو يحدث كل 15 عاما، حيث تصبح حلقات زحل مواجهة لكوكبنا بالكامل. 
 
وهذا الاصطفاف الفلكي الدقيق لا يسمح فقط برؤية الحلقات بوضوح، بل يتيح أيضا مشاهدة ظل القمر تيتان وهو يمر عبر سطح الكوكب الغازي العملاق.

وقد بدأت الظاهرة بالفعل في شهر حزيران الحالي، وما تزال هناك 7 فرص متبقية لمشاهدتها حتى السادس من تشرين الأول المقبل، مع تزايد صعوبة الرؤية تدريجيا مع اقتراب نهاية هذه الفترة.

وأشار الموقع إلى أن فرصة مشاهدة هذه الظاهرة ستكون في كل من 2 و18 تموز، و3 و19 آب ، و4 و20 أيلول، و6 تشرين الأول.

ويتطلب رصد هذه الظاهرة المدهشة تلسكوبا بقوة تكبير لا تقل عن 200 مرة.

ومع اقتراب موعد كل عبور، يصبح ظل تيتان مرئيا لفترة أقصر، حيث سيستمر العبور الأخير في السادس من تشرين الأول لبضع دقائق فقط عند منتصف المسافة.(إرم نيوز)

