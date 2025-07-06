Advertisement

منوعات

بالفيديو.. الأرض تبتلع السيارات

Lebanon 24
06-07-2025 | 13:35
شهد طريق سريع في شرق مدينة غوادالاخارا، بولاية خاليسكو المكسيكية، حادثًا لافتًا يوم السبت بعد تشكّل حفرة هائلة في منتصف الطريق، ابتلعت مركبتين وشاحنة بضائع وأخرى لنقل الأفراد، ما تسبب باضطراب مروري واسع النطاق.

ورغم حجم الحفرة، التي بلغ طولها نحو 40 مترًا وعرضها 10 أمتار، أكدت السلطات المحلية أن الحادث لم يسفر عن أي إصابات أو وفيات، فيما استجابت فرق الطوارئ بسرعة لتأمين الموقع وإجلاء المركبات العالقة.

وأظهرت لقطات جوية نشرتها وكالة "فرانس برس" مدى الانهيار الذي أصاب البنية التحتية للطريق، فيما حضرت فرق الحماية المدنية ورجال الإطفاء إلى الموقع، وسط استمرار التحقيقات لتحديد الأسباب الدقيقة لتشكّل الحفرة.
 
وأفادت السلطات بأن التحقيقات لا تزال جارية، في وقت دعا فيه مسؤولو خاليسكو السائقين إلى تجنب المرور في المنطقة ريثما تُستكمل أعمال التقييم والإصلاح.
