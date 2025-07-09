Advertisement

منوعات

كارثة تدريبية في هذا البلد... تحطم طائرة ومصرع الطيارَين (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
09-07-2025 | 23:00
A-
A+

Doc-P-1389090-638876849007004397.png
Doc-P-1389090-638876849007004397.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أكد مسؤولون أن طائرة هندية تحطمت اليوم الأربعاء في ولاية راجستان بغرب البلاد، مما أدى إلى مقتل الطيارين الاثنين الذين كانا على متنها.

وقالت القوات الجوية الهندية في بيان عبر منصة "إكس"، إن طائرة التدريب كانت تقوم بمهمة روتينية. وأضافت القوات أن الطيارين أصيبا إصابات مميتة، وتم فتح تحقيق من أجل تحديد سبب الحادث.

Advertisement


وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، رجال الشرطة وفرق الإنقاذ يهرعون إلى الموقع لتأمين المنطقة، بينما تناثرت أجزاء الطائرة في حقل زراعي، مع صعود اللهب والدخان. 


ووقع الحادث بالقرب من منطقة شورو في ولاية راجستان، حيث قال السكان المحليون إنهم سمعوا دوي انفجار قوي تلاه تصاعد أعمدة الدخان من موقع التحطم.؟

مواضيع ذات صلة
المتحدث العسكري باسم القوات المسلحة المصرية: مصرع طاقم طائرة تدريب جراء سقوطها بسبب عطل فني
lebanon 24
10/07/2025 10:24:44 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بعد "كارثة الهند"... إليكم أبرز حوادث تحطم طائرات "بوينغ"
lebanon 24
10/07/2025 10:24:44 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
في اللحظات الأخيرة.. طيار يتفادى كارثة جوية! (فيديو)
lebanon 24
10/07/2025 10:24:44 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
فيديو جديد... شاهدوا لحظة تحطم الطائرة الهنديّة
lebanon 24
10/07/2025 10:24:44 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:27 | 2025-07-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:44 | 2025-07-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:19 | 2025-07-10 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
23:28 | 2025-07-09 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
22:56 | 2025-07-09 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
02:27 | 2025-07-10
00:44 | 2025-07-10
00:19 | 2025-07-10
23:28 | 2025-07-09
22:56 | 2025-07-09
15:45 | 2025-07-09
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24