نهاية كارثية لسائح عشريني.. شاهدوا كيف تحطمت طائرته الشراعية (فيديو)

Still don’t get how people trust adventure sports in India. Another life lost in Indrunag Dharamshala — 25 year old Satish from Gujarat. Just months ago a 19 year old girl lost her life at the same spot. The site was closed till September, but flights were still taking place. pic.twitter.com/fPv4XujHzf
— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) July 14, 2025
Still don’t get how people trust adventure sports in India. Another life lost in Indrunag Dharamshala — 25 year old Satish from Gujarat. Just months ago a 19 year old girl lost her life at the same spot. The site was closed till September, but flights were still taking place. pic.twitter.com/fPv4XujHzf