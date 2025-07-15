Advertisement

منوعات

نهاية كارثية لسائح عشريني.. شاهدوا كيف تحطمت طائرته الشراعية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
15-07-2025 | 00:35
A-
A+
Doc-P-1391444-638881620697510205.png
Doc-P-1391444-638881620697510205.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
لقي سائح يبلغ من العمر 27 عامًا مصرعه متأثرًا بإصاباته، بعد تحطم طائرة شراعية كان على متنها خلال رحلة مزدوجة في منطقة كانغرا، بولاية هيماشال براديش شمالي الهند.

الضحية، ويدعى ساتيش راجيش، كان قد أقلع من موقع "إندرو ناغ" الشهير للطيران الشراعي برفقة الطيار سوراج، قبل أن تفقد الطائرة السيطرة بعد لحظات من الإقلاع. وقد أُصيب ساتيش بجروح بالغة، وتم نقله إلى مستشفى زونال في دارامشالا، ثم أُحيل إلى كلية الطب في كانغرا حيث فارق الحياة يوم الإثنين. أما الطيار، فيخضع حاليًا للعلاج.

وأكد مسؤول الشرطة المحلية، هيتيش لاخانبال، فتح تحقيق في الحادث لمعرفة أسبابه والوقوف على أي تقصير أو خرق لإجراءات السلامة، مشيرًا إلى أنه تم إبلاغ عائلة المتوفى، وأن الجثة ستُسلّم بعد انتهاء التشريح.
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
فيديو جديد... شاهدوا لحظة تحطم الطائرة الهنديّة
lebanon 24
15/07/2025 10:19:36 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
كارثة تدريبية في هذا البلد... تحطم طائرة ومصرع الطيارَين (فيديو)
lebanon 24
15/07/2025 10:19:36 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
هل تذكرون الفنانة عايدة أبو جودة؟ شاهدوا كيف أصبحت بعد سنوات طويلة من الغياب (فيديو)
lebanon 24
15/07/2025 10:19:36 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تعرّف عليها عبر الانترنت.. نهاية مأسوية لنجم تركي شهير على يد فتاة عشرينية! (فيديو)
lebanon 24
15/07/2025 10:19:36 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

منوعات

فيديو

قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
03:10 | 2025-07-15
23:00 | 2025-07-14
22:52 | 2025-07-14
16:00 | 2025-07-14
14:00 | 2025-07-14
09:38 | 2025-07-14
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24